High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls on the field.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Time staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

Standard start time is 3 or 5 p.m. at the option of the host school; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#1 JSerra at Fullerton, 5 p.m.

#4 Montclair at Servite, 3 p.m.

#3 Arlington at Citrus Hill, 5 p.m.

#2 Sunny Hills at South Torrance, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Second round, Saturday

Agoura 2, Cajon 1

Oxnard Pacifica 2, Santa Ana Valley 1

Corona Santiago 1, Montebello 0

San Clemente 4, Artesia 0

Anaheim 4, Los Osos 1

Long Beach Poly 1, Hesperia 1 (Poly advances on penalties, 6-5)

Santa Monica 5, King 2

#2 Loyola v Villa Park, late

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Agoura at Oxnard Pacifica

#4 San Clemente at Corona Santiago

#3 Anaheim at Long Beach Poly

#2 Loyola at Santa Monica OR Santa Monica at Villa Park

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday

Newport Harbor 2, Sierra Vista 1

Cabrillo 3, Mission Viejo 1

Los Alamitos 4, Bloomington 0

Anaheim Canyon 2, Crossroads 0

Hart 2, Millikan 2 (Hart advances on penalties, 5-4)

El Dorado 6, Carter 1

Quartz Hill 4, Tustin 2

Crescenta Valley 2, Edison 0

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Cabrillo at Newport Harbor

#4 Anaheim Canyon at Los Alamitos

#3 Hart at El Dorado

Quartz Hill at #2 Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 4

Second round, Saturday

Glendale 2, Harvard-Westlake 2 (Glendale advances on penalties, 5-4)

Tesoro 1, Ganesha 0

Littlerock 5, Adelanto 0

Geffen 2, Northview 1

Oxnard 4, Palmdale Aerospace 1

El Toro 2, Garey 1

Orange Lutheran 2, Bishop Amat 0

Great Oak 1, Santa Ana 0 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Tesoro at Glendale

Geffen at Littlerock

El Toro at #3 Oxnard

Great Oak at Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 5

Second round, Saturday

Coachella Valley 3, Colony 1

Palm Desert 1, Golden Valley 0 (OT)

Diamond Ranch 3. Orange Vista 2

Norco 1, El Segundo 0

Santa Paula 3, Riverside Prep 0

Brea Olinda 2, Linfield Christian 1

California 3, Irvine University 0

Animo Leadership 2, Cate 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#1 Coachella Valley at Palm Desert

Diamond Ranch at Norco

Santa Paula at Brea Olinda

#2 Animo Leadership at California

DIVISION 6

Second round, Saturday

San Gorgonio 3, Portola 1

Bishop Montgomery 1, La Salle 0

Anaheim Fairmont 1, Alhambra 0

Chaminade 4, University Prep 0

Miller 4, Irvine 1

Dunn 2, Rowland 0

Victor Valley 2, Shadow Hills 2 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 5-4)

Temescal Canyon 1, San Jacinto 0

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#1 San Gorgonio at Bishop Montgomery

Anaheim Fairmont at #4 Chaminade

#3 Miller at Dunn

#2 Temescal Canyon at Victor Valley

DIVISION 7

Second round, Saturday

Tahquitz 3, St. Paul 2

Lennox Academy 2, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 0

St. Genevieve 2, Temecula Prep 1

Pioneer 0, South El Monte 0 (Pioneer advances on penalties, 4-2)

La Puente 5, Excelsior 0

Nordhoff 6, Whittier Christian 0

Oxford Academy 1, Chadwick 0

Gabrielino 6, Rancho Alamitos 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Lennox Academy at Tahquitz

St. Genevieve at Pioneer

#3 La Puente at Nordhoff

#2 Gabrielino at Oxford Academy

NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 18. Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).

