High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
Standard start time is 3 or 5 p.m. at the option of the host school; differing start times as reported by schools are indicated.
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#1 JSerra at Fullerton, 5 p.m.
#4 Montclair at Servite, 3 p.m.
#3 Arlington at Citrus Hill, 5 p.m.
#2 Sunny Hills at South Torrance, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Second round, Saturday
Agoura 2, Cajon 1
Oxnard Pacifica 2, Santa Ana Valley 1
Corona Santiago 1, Montebello 0
San Clemente 4, Artesia 0
Anaheim 4, Los Osos 1
Long Beach Poly 1, Hesperia 1 (Poly advances on penalties, 6-5)
Santa Monica 5, King 2
#2 Loyola v Villa Park, late
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Agoura at Oxnard Pacifica
#4 San Clemente at Corona Santiago
#3 Anaheim at Long Beach Poly
#2 Loyola at Santa Monica OR Santa Monica at Villa Park
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday
Newport Harbor 2, Sierra Vista 1
Cabrillo 3, Mission Viejo 1
Los Alamitos 4, Bloomington 0
Anaheim Canyon 2, Crossroads 0
Hart 2, Millikan 2 (Hart advances on penalties, 5-4)
El Dorado 6, Carter 1
Quartz Hill 4, Tustin 2
Crescenta Valley 2, Edison 0
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Cabrillo at Newport Harbor
#4 Anaheim Canyon at Los Alamitos
#3 Hart at El Dorado
Quartz Hill at #2 Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 4
Second round, Saturday
Glendale 2, Harvard-Westlake 2 (Glendale advances on penalties, 5-4)
Tesoro 1, Ganesha 0
Littlerock 5, Adelanto 0
Geffen 2, Northview 1
Oxnard 4, Palmdale Aerospace 1
El Toro 2, Garey 1
Orange Lutheran 2, Bishop Amat 0
Great Oak 1, Santa Ana 0 (OT)
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Tesoro at Glendale
Geffen at Littlerock
El Toro at #3 Oxnard
Great Oak at Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 5
Second round, Saturday
Coachella Valley 3, Colony 1
Palm Desert 1, Golden Valley 0 (OT)
Diamond Ranch 3. Orange Vista 2
Norco 1, El Segundo 0
Santa Paula 3, Riverside Prep 0
Brea Olinda 2, Linfield Christian 1
California 3, Irvine University 0
Animo Leadership 2, Cate 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#1 Coachella Valley at Palm Desert
Diamond Ranch at Norco
Santa Paula at Brea Olinda
#2 Animo Leadership at California
DIVISION 6
Second round, Saturday
San Gorgonio 3, Portola 1
Bishop Montgomery 1, La Salle 0
Anaheim Fairmont 1, Alhambra 0
Chaminade 4, University Prep 0
Miller 4, Irvine 1
Dunn 2, Rowland 0
Victor Valley 2, Shadow Hills 2 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 5-4)
Temescal Canyon 1, San Jacinto 0
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#1 San Gorgonio at Bishop Montgomery
Anaheim Fairmont at #4 Chaminade
#3 Miller at Dunn
#2 Temescal Canyon at Victor Valley
DIVISION 7
Second round, Saturday
Tahquitz 3, St. Paul 2
Lennox Academy 2, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 0
St. Genevieve 2, Temecula Prep 1
Pioneer 0, South El Monte 0 (Pioneer advances on penalties, 4-2)
La Puente 5, Excelsior 0
Nordhoff 6, Whittier Christian 0
Oxford Academy 1, Chadwick 0
Gabrielino 6, Rancho Alamitos 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Lennox Academy at Tahquitz
St. Genevieve at Pioneer
#3 La Puente at Nordhoff
#2 Gabrielino at Oxford Academy
NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 18. Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).
