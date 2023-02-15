High school boys’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC
#8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft, 5:30 p.m.
#3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday at Hamilton
#5 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Venice, 8 p.m.
#6 Granada Hills vs. #2 Grant, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Cleveland 64, Rancho Dominguez 60
South Gate 64, Legacy 57
Eagle Rock 60, Los Angeles Marshall 39
Granada Hills Kennedy 66, Bravo 53
Semifinals, Saturday at Venice
#9 Cleveland vs. #4 South Gate
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #3 Eagle Rock
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Garfield 66, Los Angeles Jordan 57
North Hollywood 62, New West 42
Marquez 81, Hawkins 62
Arleta def Northridge, score not reported
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 North Hollywood at #1 Garfield
#3 Marquez at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Sotomayor 78, University Prep Value 50
West Adams 61, Canoga Park 38
Huntington Park 58, Valley Arts/Sciences 34
Animo Venice 62, Middle College 57
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 West Adams at #1 Sotomayor
#7 Animo Venice at #3 Huntington Park
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
Port of Los Angeles 74, North Valley Military 44 (Tuesday)
Triumph 56, New Designs University Park 43
New Designs Watts 54, Contreras 47
University Pathways Public Service 68, Elizabeth 65
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 Triumph at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#14 New Designs Watts at #2 University Pathways Public Service
NOTES: Championships, Feb. 22-25.
