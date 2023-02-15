Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC

#8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday at Hamilton

#5 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Venice, 8 p.m.

#6 Granada Hills vs. #2 Grant, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Cleveland 64, Rancho Dominguez 60

South Gate 64, Legacy 57

Eagle Rock 60, Los Angeles Marshall 39

Granada Hills Kennedy 66, Bravo 53

Semifinals, Saturday at Venice

#9 Cleveland vs. #4 South Gate

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #3 Eagle Rock

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Garfield 66, Los Angeles Jordan 57

North Hollywood 62, New West 42

Marquez 81, Hawkins 62

Arleta def Northridge, score not reported

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 North Hollywood at #1 Garfield

#3 Marquez at #2 Arleta

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Sotomayor 78, University Prep Value 50

West Adams 61, Canoga Park 38

Huntington Park 58, Valley Arts/Sciences 34

Animo Venice 62, Middle College 57

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 West Adams at #1 Sotomayor

#7 Animo Venice at #3 Huntington Park

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

Port of Los Angeles 74, North Valley Military 44 (Tuesday)

Triumph 56, New Designs University Park 43

New Designs Watts 54, Contreras 47

University Pathways Public Service 68, Elizabeth 65

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 Triumph at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#14 New Designs Watts at #2 University Pathways Public Service

NOTES: Championships, Feb. 22-25.

