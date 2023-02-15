Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

Second round, Wednesday

Birmingham 7, South East 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 0, Bell 0 (Hamilton advances on penalties, 4-3)

Fremont 1, San Fernando 0 (OT)

Taft 2, Canoga Park 1

El Camino Real 5, Alliance Neuwirth 1

Cleveland 4, Locke 1

Palisades 1, Granada Hills 0

Chavez 3, Los Angeles Marshall 3

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Birmingham

#20 Taft at #5 Fremont

#6 Cleveland at #3 El Camino Real

#7 Palisades at #2 Chavez

DIVISION II

Second round, Wednesday

Sun Valley Poly 2, Huntington Park 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 3, Monroe 1

Arleta 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Vaughn 2, San Pedro 1

Santee 4, Grant 0

Carson 2, King/Drew 1

Gardena 1, Los Angeles Kennedy 0 (OT)

Garfield 3, Rivera 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sun Valley Poly

#20 Vaughn at #5 Arleta

#6 Carson at #3 Santee

#7 Gardena at #2 Garfield

DIVISION III

Second round, Wednesday

Eagle Rock 1, Verdugo Hills 0 (OT)

Manual Arts 3, Alliance Stern 1

Animo Robinson 1, Franklin 0

Triumph 1, Elizabeth 0

Los Angeles Wilson 2, Mendez 0

Venice 5, Stella 1

Van Nuys 4, Los Angeles CES 0

Belmont 2, North Hollywood 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Manual Arts at #1 Eagle Rock

#5 Animo Robinson at #4 Triumph

#6 Venice at #3 Los Angeles Wilson

#7 Van Nuys at #2 Belmont

DIVISION IV

Second round, Wednesday

Sun Valley Magnet 6, Orthopaedic 1

Maywood CES 2, Gertz-Ressler 1 (OT)

Valor 3, Bravo 3

Angelou 5, Los Angeles Jordan 1

Rise Kohyang 4, Port of Los Angeles 0

Animo Bunche 3, Sherman Oaks CES 2

Reseda 4, Collins 2

University Prep Value 4, Annenberg 3

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Maywood CES at #1 Sun Valley Magnet

#5 Valor at #4 Angelou

#6 Animo Bunche at #3 Rise Kohyang

#10 Reseda at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION V

Second round, Wednesday unless noted

New West 1, New Designs University Park 1 (New West advances on penalties, 3-1)

Roybal 4, Valley Arts/Sciences 0

Alliance Burton 0, Alliance Bloomfield 1 (Monday; Alliance Burton advances on penalties, 4-2)

Lakeview 2, Dorsey 0

Alliance Marine 3, Math/Science 1

Contreras 6, Animo Watts 1

Dymally 6, WISH 1

North Valley Military 3, Magnolia Science 2 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Roybal at #1 New West

#5 Alliance Burton at #4 Lakeview

#6 Contreras at #3 Alliance Marine

#7 Dymally at #2 North Valley Military

NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

