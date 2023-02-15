High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
Second round, Wednesday
Birmingham 7, South East 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 0, Bell 0 (Hamilton advances on penalties, 4-3)
Fremont 1, San Fernando 0 (OT)
Taft 2, Canoga Park 1
El Camino Real 5, Alliance Neuwirth 1
Cleveland 4, Locke 1
Palisades 1, Granada Hills 0
Chavez 3, Los Angeles Marshall 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Birmingham
#20 Taft at #5 Fremont
#6 Cleveland at #3 El Camino Real
#7 Palisades at #2 Chavez
DIVISION II
Second round, Wednesday
Sun Valley Poly 2, Huntington Park 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 3, Monroe 1
Arleta 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Vaughn 2, San Pedro 1
Santee 4, Grant 0
Carson 2, King/Drew 1
Gardena 1, Los Angeles Kennedy 0 (OT)
Garfield 3, Rivera 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sun Valley Poly
#20 Vaughn at #5 Arleta
#6 Carson at #3 Santee
#7 Gardena at #2 Garfield
DIVISION III
Second round, Wednesday
Eagle Rock 1, Verdugo Hills 0 (OT)
Manual Arts 3, Alliance Stern 1
Animo Robinson 1, Franklin 0
Triumph 1, Elizabeth 0
Los Angeles Wilson 2, Mendez 0
Venice 5, Stella 1
Van Nuys 4, Los Angeles CES 0
Belmont 2, North Hollywood 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Manual Arts at #1 Eagle Rock
#5 Animo Robinson at #4 Triumph
#6 Venice at #3 Los Angeles Wilson
#7 Van Nuys at #2 Belmont
DIVISION IV
Second round, Wednesday
Sun Valley Magnet 6, Orthopaedic 1
Maywood CES 2, Gertz-Ressler 1 (OT)
Valor 3, Bravo 3
Angelou 5, Los Angeles Jordan 1
Rise Kohyang 4, Port of Los Angeles 0
Animo Bunche 3, Sherman Oaks CES 2
Reseda 4, Collins 2
University Prep Value 4, Annenberg 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Maywood CES at #1 Sun Valley Magnet
#5 Valor at #4 Angelou
#6 Animo Bunche at #3 Rise Kohyang
#10 Reseda at #2 University Prep Value
DIVISION V
Second round, Wednesday unless noted
New West 1, New Designs University Park 1 (New West advances on penalties, 3-1)
Roybal 4, Valley Arts/Sciences 0
Alliance Burton 0, Alliance Bloomfield 1 (Monday; Alliance Burton advances on penalties, 4-2)
Lakeview 2, Dorsey 0
Alliance Marine 3, Math/Science 1
Contreras 6, Animo Watts 1
Dymally 6, WISH 1
North Valley Military 3, Magnolia Science 2 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Roybal at #1 New West
#5 Alliance Burton at #4 Lakeview
#6 Contreras at #3 Alliance Marine
#7 Dymally at #2 North Valley Military
NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.