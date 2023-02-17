Advertisement
High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Birmingham 6, Los Angeles Hamilton 0

Taft 2, Fremont 1

El Camino Real 3, Cleveland 2

Palisades 1, Chavez 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#20 Taft at #1 Birmingham

#7 Palisades at #3 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Arleta 1, Vaughn 0

Carson 5, Santee 1

Garfield 3, Gardena 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#5 Arleta at #1 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Carson at #2 Garfield

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday

Eagle Rock 4, Manual Arts 2

Triumph 6, Animo Robinson 0

Los Angeles Wilson 2, Venice 1

Belmont 3, Van Nuys 1

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Triumph at #1 Eagle Rock

#3 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Belmont

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sun Valley Magnet 5, Maywood CES 1

Angelou 4, Valor 0

Animo Bunche 5, Rise Kohyang 4

Reseda 3, University Prep Value 2

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Angelou at #1 Sun Valley Magnet

#10 Reseda at #6 Animo Bunche

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Friday

Roybal 1, New West 0

#5 Alliance Burton at #4 Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

Contreras 1, Alliance Marine 0

Dymally 3, North Valley Military 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Roybal at #4 Lakeview/#5 Alliance Burton winner

#7 Dymally at #6 Contreras

NOTES: Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

