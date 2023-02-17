High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
CITY
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Birmingham 6, Los Angeles Hamilton 0
Taft 2, Fremont 1
El Camino Real 3, Cleveland 2
Palisades 1, Chavez 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#20 Taft at #1 Birmingham
#7 Palisades at #3 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Arleta 1, Vaughn 0
Carson 5, Santee 1
Garfield 3, Gardena 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Arleta at #1 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Carson at #2 Garfield
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday
Eagle Rock 4, Manual Arts 2
Triumph 6, Animo Robinson 0
Los Angeles Wilson 2, Venice 1
Belmont 3, Van Nuys 1
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Triumph at #1 Eagle Rock
#3 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Belmont
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sun Valley Magnet 5, Maywood CES 1
Angelou 4, Valor 0
Animo Bunche 5, Rise Kohyang 4
Reseda 3, University Prep Value 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Angelou at #1 Sun Valley Magnet
#10 Reseda at #6 Animo Bunche
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Friday
Roybal 1, New West 0
#5 Alliance Burton at #4 Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
Contreras 1, Alliance Marine 0
Dymally 3, North Valley Military 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Roybal at #4 Lakeview/#5 Alliance Burton winner
#7 Dymally at #6 Contreras
NOTES: Championships, Feb 24-25 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
