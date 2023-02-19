Advertisement
High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#8 La Mesa Helix vs. #1 Orange Lutheran at Foothill, time tba

#5 Laguna Beach at #4 La Jolla Bishop’s

#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Los Alamitos

#7 Long Beach Wilson at #2 Foothill, time tba

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Coronado vs. #1 Oceanside El Camino at Wagner Aquatic Center (Oceanside)

#5 La Jolla at #4 JSerra

#6 Alta Loma vs. #3 Millikan at Long Beach CC

#7 El Cajon Grossmont at #2 Murrieta Valley

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 San Pedro at #1 Pasadena Poly

#5 Palisades vs. #4 San Diego Torrey Pines at San Diego Del Norte

#3 Birmingham at #6 Jurupa Valley

#7 Eagle Rock vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

