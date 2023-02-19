High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 La Mesa Helix vs. #1 Orange Lutheran at Foothill, time tba
#5 Laguna Beach at #4 La Jolla Bishop’s
#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Los Alamitos
#7 Long Beach Wilson at #2 Foothill, time tba
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Coronado vs. #1 Oceanside El Camino at Wagner Aquatic Center (Oceanside)
#5 La Jolla at #4 JSerra
#6 Alta Loma vs. #3 Millikan at Long Beach CC
#7 El Cajon Grossmont at #2 Murrieta Valley
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #1 Pasadena Poly
#5 Palisades vs. #4 San Diego Torrey Pines at San Diego Del Norte
#3 Birmingham at #6 Jurupa Valley
#7 Eagle Rock vs. #2 San Diego Mt. Carmel at San Diego Rancho Bernardo
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
