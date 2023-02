High school championship schedule: City and Southern Section basketball and soccer championships

Schedule will be posted when announced after semifinal round.

Friday-Saturday at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham

Boys’ Division 7: St. Genevieve vs. Oxford Academy at Artesia, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Division 4: #4 El Rancho vs. Western Christian at Bonita, time tba

Girls’ Division 3: #3 Moorpark vs. Marina, 11 a.m.

Girls’ Division 2: #4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #3 Hart at College of Canyons, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Division 7: Westminster La Quinta vs. Magnolia at Bolsa Grande, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Division 3: Los Alamitos vs. Quartz Hill at Antelope Valley College, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Division 5A: #1 St. Monica vs. #2 Oak Park, 10 a.m.

Boys’ Division V: University Pathways Public Service/New Designs Watts winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

