Grant claims City Section Division I boys’ basketball title over Venice

For the second year in a row, Van Nuys Grant won the City Section Division I boys’ basketball title, and once again the Lancers did it by upsetting a No. 1 seed from the Western League.

The second-seeded Lancers (21-10) used the hot shooting of senior forward Dashaun Gains and tough defense in the paint to triumph 63-53 over Venice, which was denied its first section title since 1948.

Gains poured in 29 points for Grant, which led 32-27 at halftime, 44-42 after three quarters and gradually increased its advantage throughout a frenzied fourth quarter, answering every Venice run with one of its own Saturday afternoon at Pasadena City College.

Grant coach Tarek Abdelsameia was as happy as he was last winter when he led the Lancers to a 53-48 victory over Westchester as a No. 3 seed for the program’s first section crown.

Senior guard Byron Mendez had 12 points, senior forward Jaylen Jones and junior guard Anthony Minnoy each added six, and center Dilyn Martin had five, including a three-pointer that gave Grant a 10-point lead with 1:34 remaining.

Tyler Hunt, who led the Gondoliers to the Division III state finals last season after they lost in the City Open Division quarterfinals, netted 20 points, but the junior guard did not get enough help from his teammates.

Junior guard Aidan Donald contributed seven points and Kenyon Alexander added six, but the Gondoliers missed numerous layups. Twice in the fourth quarter, they had four cracks at a basket but came away empty.