High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Foothill 10, Orange Lutheran 9
Division II: JSerra 8, Murrieta Valley 5
Division III: San Diego Torrey Pines 8, San Diego Mt. Carmel 5
