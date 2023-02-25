Advertisement
High school girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional results

Water polo ball on water
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Foothill 10, Orange Lutheran 9
Division II: JSerra 8, Murrieta Valley 5
Division III: San Diego Torrey Pines 8, San Diego Mt. Carmel 5

