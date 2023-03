High school basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Corona Centennial 89, San Diego St. Augustine 67

Harvard-Westlake 69, St. John Bosco 64

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 81, Mater Dei 59

Sierra Canyon 64, Bishop Montgomery 47

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 60, Oxnard 56

Orange Lutheran 51, Tesoro 50

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Buena 65, Camarillo 55

Culver City 52, San Luis Obispo Mission Prep 50

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Valencia 89, Long Beach Jordan 80

St. Bonaventure 71, San Pedro 66 (OT)

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Lynwood 82, South Gate 46

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 71, San Diego County Ramona 52

Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Division: #3 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Corona Centennial

Division I: #3 Sierra Canyon at #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Division II: #9 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 Orange Lutheran

Division III: #8 Buena at #2 Culver City

Division IV: #3 St. Bonaventure at #1 Valencia

Division V: #2 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #1 Lynwood

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Modesto Christian 57, Concord De La Salle 56

Santa Maria St. Joseph 87, San Ramon Dougherty Valley 76

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Livermore Granada 69, San Francisco Riordan 57

Richmond Salesian 81, Danville San Ramon Valley 51

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Fairfield Vanden 56, Rocklin Whitney 55

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 68, Stockton Weston Ranch 59

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Oakland 70, Sunnyvale King’s Academy 60

Oakland Tech 61, Napa Justin-Siena 55

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Chico 50, Burlingame 47

Half Moon Bay 65, Kentfield Marin Catholic 60

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Tollhouse Sierra 71, Stockton Venture 55

Ripon Christian 61, Redding University Prep 58

Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Division: #3 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #1 Modesto Christian

Division I: #9 Livermore Granada at #6 Richmond Salesian

Division II: #6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at #5 Fairfield Vanden

Division III: #9 Oakland at #3 Oakland Tech

Division IV: #10 Half Moon Bay at #5 Chico

Division V: #5 Tollhouse Sierra at #3 Ripon Christian

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Sierra Canyon 59, Mater Dei 47

Etiwanda 47, La Jolla Country Day 42

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Saturday

San Diego Del Norte 67, Orange Lutheran 58

Corona Santiago 72, Spring Valley Mount Miguel 52

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Chula Vista Bonita Vista 70, Rancho Christian 69

Leuzinger 70, San Juan Hills 55

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Los Osos 62, Bakersfield Liberty 48

Redondo 56, Oak Park 45

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Shalhevet 57, Silverado 44

Campbell Hall 49, Sun Valley Poly 33

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Marina 62, South Hills 47

San Pedro 53, St. Monica 51 (OT)

Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Division: #3 Etiwanda at #1 Sierra Canyon

Division I: #5 San Diego Del Norte at #2 Corona Santiago

Division II: #2 Leuzinger at #1 Chula Vista Bonita Vista

Division III: #2 Redondo at #1 Los Osos

Division IV: #3 Campbell Hall at #1 Shalhevet

Division V: #8 Marina at #2 San Pedro

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Richmond Salesian 48, Piedmont 45

San Jose Mitty 63, Fresno Clovis West 43

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Stockton St. Mary’s 55, Clovis 48

Oakland Tech 56, Danville San Ramon Valley 46

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Fresno Central 48, Kentfield Marin Catholic 46

Chico Pleasant Valley 50, Danville Monte Vista 45

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Saturday

Caruthers 55, Livermore Granada 50

Colfax 41, Ross Branson 40

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Saturday

San Anselmo San Domenico 54, Marysville 43

Atherton Menlo 51, San Mateo Hillsdale 48

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Saturday

McArthur Fall River 63, San Francisco Lincoln 50

Angels Camp Bret Harte 62, Roseville Valley Christian 52

Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Division: #5 Richmond Salesian at #2 San Jose Mitty

Division I: #2 Oakland Tech at #1 Stockton St. Mary’s

Division II: #4 Fresno Central at #2 Chico Pleasant Valley

Division III: #9 Caruthers at #3 Colfax

Division IV: #7 Atherton Menlo at #1 San Anselmo San Domenico

Division V: #3 Angels Camp Bret Harte at #1 McArthur Fall River

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mar. 10-11 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

Friday, Mar. 10

Division V Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 10 a.m.

Division V Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, noon

Division III Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 2 p.m.

Division III Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 4 p.m.

Division I Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 6 p.m.

Division I Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11

Division IV Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 10 a.m.

Division IV Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, noon

Division II Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 2 p.m.

Division II Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 4 p.m.

Open Division Girls: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 6 p.m.

Open Division Boys: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 8 p.m.