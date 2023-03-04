Corona Centennial, Harvard-Westlake to play for Open Division regional title

The game that many hoped would happen in February but didn’t is finally going to take place in the Southern California Regional Open Division boys’ basketball championship game.

Harvard-Westlake (31-2), which was upset by St. John Bosco in Southern Section Open Division pool play, will finally get to face Corona Centennial in a much-anticipated game on Tuesday night at Centennial. The winner advances to the state championship on March 11 in Sacramento.

Centennial (30-3), the defending state champion, routed San Diego St. Augustine 89-67 in its semifinal on Saturday night. Mike Price scored 24 points and Jared McCain had 23. Harvard-Westlake avenged its earlier loss by defeating St. John Bosco 69-64 in a road victory. The Wolverines hadn’t played in 15 days but were focused on earning a chance to play Centennial.

Brady Dunlap, who said the Wolverines would “wear on their sleeves” the memory of that 62-55 loss on Feb. 14, contributed 18 points. Jacob Huggins added 15 points. Christian Horry took a key charging foul late in the game and also had two three-pointers off the bench.

“We’re coming for them. We’re going to give them our best shot,” Dunlap told Spectrum SportsNet about playing Centennial.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 81, Mater Dei 59: The top-seeded Knights advanced to the Division I regional final with a dominant second-half performance. They will host Sierra Canyon on Tuesday in what will be the fourth time the two teams have met. Notre Dame is 3-0 against the Trailblazers this season.

Mercy Miller scored 28 points, Caleb Foster added 19 and Dusty Stromer had 15 for the Knights, who have never played for a state championship.

Orange Lutheran 51, Tesoro 50: In Division II, the Lancers avenged a loss to Tesoro last week by holding off a final-shot attempt. Orange Lutheran will play Pacifica Christian, a 60-58 winner over Oxnard, in the final. EJ Spillman scored 14 points for Pacifica Christian.

FINAL: St. Bonaventure 71, San Pedro 66. (OT)



Seraphs (26-9, 7-1) outlast a very tough San Pedro team and move on the to the regional finals!



Jr. Dylan Benner: 25pts, 16rebs

So. Mathew Wilson: 10pts

Sr. Nico Macias: 10pts, 7rebs

Jr. Jeremy Goodcase: 9pts pic.twitter.com/breBtV1txS — St. Bonaventure Basketball (@SeraphsBBall) March 5, 2023

Valencia 89, Long Beach Jordan 80: The Vikings advanced to the Division IV regional final. Mikah Ballew scored 26 points and Bryce Bedgood contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds. Valencia will play St. Bonaventure, a 71-66 winner over San Pedro in overtime.

Boys’ soccer

JSerra 3, Birmingham 0: The Lions won the Division I regional championship behind Reagan Heslin, who contributed two goals.

Girls’ soccer

Santa Margarita 1, Los Alamitos 0: Faith George scored the only goal as the Eagles won the Division I regional title.

Hart 4, San Marcos 2: The Indians won the Division II regional championship. Alexis Nguyen scored two goals for Hart.