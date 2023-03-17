Sherman Oaks Notre Dame sweeps Harvard-Westlake in three-game series

It was a breakthrough week for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s baseball team. The newly tabbed No. 1 team in the Southern Section Division 1 coaches’ poll, the Knights completed a three-game sweep of Harvard-Westlake on Friday while handing pitcher Bryce Rainer his first pitching defeat in high school.

The Knights are 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Mission League after a 9-4 road win over the Wolverines. Notre Dame sent Rainer off the mound in the third inning. He had given up no runs this season in his return to pitching after going 9-0 as a freshman.

Crespi 13, Loyola 2: Diego Velazquez, Chris Arce, Luke Levy and Jeremiah Jones each had two hits in Crespi’s Mission League victory.

Bonita 2, Alta Loma 0: Justin Santiago threw a no-hitter for Bonita.

Bishop Alemany 7, Chaminade 6: James Quintero had three hits and two RBIs for Bishop Alemany. Greg Rangel had two hits and three RBIs for Chaminade.

Granada Hills 5, El Camino Real 1: In a battle for first place in the West Valley League, the Highlanders stayed unbeaten. Juan Tirado had two hits for Granada Hills.

Thank you to ⁦@cavs_baseball⁩ and the Cleveland HS community for the love and support not only today but during this difficult time. Honoring Clevaland Alumni Amy (Sapiro) Mowry class of 1989!!!! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NQxXe6693Z — BHAM BASEBALL (@BHAMBASEBALL14) March 18, 2023

Birmingham 7, Cleveland 2: Gavin Taylor had a home run and four RBIs and Daniel Flores threw a complete game for Birmingham.

Huntington Beach 13, Newport Harbor 2: Aidan Espinoza hit two home runs for the Oilers.

Cypress 3, Tustin 0: Luke Matlock struck out eight in six innings while giving up five hits for Cypress.

Trabuco Hills 6, Colorado Legend 1: Joey Gray had three hits and three RBIs for Trabuco Hills.

West Ranch 5, Saugus 1: Mikey Murr contributed two RBIs for West Ranch. Jackson Banuelos struck out seven.

Hart 8, Golden Valley 1: Brayden Jefferis finished with four hits for Hart.

Los Alamitos 8, Laguna Beach 0: Cody Hearn had three RBIs and Cole Tryba struck out 12 in six innings for Los Alamitos.

Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 2: Roman Martin contributed three hits for the Friars in the Trinity League victory.

Fullerton 16, Minden (Nev.) Douglas 4: Conor Sunderland had a home run and four RBIs.

Calabasas 4, Camarillo 0: Jordan Kingston got the win, going 4 1/3 innings.

Royal 6, Moorpark 2: Trevor Hansen struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings for Royal,

Softball

El Camino Real 8, Marshall 0: Sarah Delgado struck out nine in six innings for the Royals.

Orange Lutheran 5, Santa Margarita 3: Brianne Weiss struck out 15 for the Lancers.