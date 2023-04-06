Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Academy of Careers and Exploration 23, Lucerne Valley 0

Alemany 5, Granada Hills 2

Anaheim 14, Bell Gardens 0

Anaheim Canyon 7, Edison 1

Arlington 5, Ramona 2

Bishop Amat 4, Villa Park 3

Bishop Montgomery 2, Cerritos Valley Christian 1

Bloomington 7, Colton 0

Broomfield (Colo.) 5, Sylmar 1

Campbell Hall 7, Liberty 1

Canyon Country Canyon 18, Lincoln 6

Carlsbad Pacific Ridge 11, Chadwick 1

Carson 6, San Diego Mt. Carmel 3

Castaic 21, Holtville 4

Cathedral 12, Placentia Valencia 0

Chaffey 13, Ontario 8

Chino 3, Montclair 0

Costa Mesa 15, Azusa 1

Covina 7, Placentia Valencia 4

Cypress 1, El Dorado 0

Damien 3, Elk Grove Pleasant Grove 2

Dana Hills 5, San Diego Westview 0

Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 1

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 6, Portola 2

Eisenhower 8, Riverside Notre Dame 6

El Camino Real 7, Poway 2

El Modena 11, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3

El Segundo 11, Palo Cedro Foothill 0

El Toro 16, Irvine University 3

Escondido San Pasqual 5, Garfield 3

Fontana 9, Arroyo Valley 7

Gabrielino 4, Rosemead 3

Gahr 5, Corona Centennial 1

Great Oak 5, Bonita 1

Harvard-Westlake 3, American Fork (Utah) 1

Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 5, Birmingham 4

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley 2, Cleveland 1

Jurupa Valley 6, San Bernardino 5

Kaiser 4, Rialto 1

La Mirada 3, Downey 1

La Palma Kennedy 2, Tustin 1

Laguna Beach 11, Esperanza 4

Laguna Hills 12, Oxford Academy 1

Lancaster 3, Knight 2

Linfield Christian 8, Lakeside El Capitan 2

Los Altos 5, Montebello 4

Loyola 9, Burbank Providence 1

Marina 4, Citrus Valley 2

Mayfair 17, Paramount 3

Maywood CES 4, King/Drew 3

Miller 19, Rubidoux 0

Mira Costa 5, Sandy (Utah) Jordan 4

Mission Viejo 7, Ayala 3

New Roads 9, Environmental Charter 2

Norco 4, Charter Oak 0

North Hollywood 14, Westminster (Colo.) Mountain Range 0

Northview 7, Aliso Niguel 1

Northwood 4, Capistrano Valley 2

Oaks Christian 6, Westlake 0

Oxnard 7, Calexico 3

Palmdale 11, Eastside 10

Paraclete 6, Moorpark 4

Patriot 4, Norte Vista 0

Quartz Hill 10, Littlerock 0

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Etiwanda 1

Rim of the World 10, Carter 2

Sacramento McClatchy 7, South East 0

Saddleback 2, Santa Ana Valley 1

San Clemente 3, Woodbridge 2

San Diego Crawford 17, Arleta 5

San Diego Madison 4, San Pedro 1

San Diego Mira Mesa 3, St. Paul 0

San Jacinto 16, Heritage Christian 3

San Juan Hills 5, Irvine 4

Santa Paula 6, Hueneme 2

Savanna 9, Western 8

Schurr 18, Keppel 5

Servite 4, San Dimas 3

Silverado 2, Granite Hills 1

Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 13, South Pasadena 4

South Hills 4, San Jose Valley Christian 3

South Torrance 11, El Cajon Valhalla 7

St. Anthony 3, St. Monica 2

Summit 10, San Gorgonio 0

Sutter 15, Vaughn 1

Temecula Prep 7, San Jacinto Valley Academy 5

Temecula Valley 8, Colony 1

Tesoro 15, Berkeley 4

United Christian 7, California Lutheran 0

Upland 4, Los Osos 2

Ventura 6, Oxnard Pacifica 2

Vista Murrieta 5, Foothill 2

Walnut 1, Alta Loma 0

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s 13, Bellflower 0

West Covina 14, Godinez 0

West Valley 11, Santa Rosa Academy 1

Yorba Linda 7, Bountiful (Utah) 2

SOFTBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 17, Big Bear 6

Barstow 9, Adelanto 7

Brea Olinda 11, Savanna 0

Burbank Burroughs 12, Muir 0

California 3, Santa Fe 1

California Lutheran 15, United Christian 5

Chaminade 5, Burbank Providence 0

Chino Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Coachella Valley 23, Cathedral City 0

Compton Early College 18, Legacy College Prep 8

Costa Mesa 4, Estancia 3

Don Lugo 6, Baldwin Park 3

Etiwanda 3, Upland 0

Fontana 16, Rim of the World 0

Garden Grove 3, Westminster 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Crean Lutheran 3

Garden Grove Santiago 19, Los Amigos 0

Hillcrest 4, La Sierra 1

JSerra 11, Rosary 3

Kaiser 5, Jurupa Hills 2

La Serna 8, El Rancho 0

Liberty 13, Perris 0

Linfield Christian 21, Arrowhead Christian 3

Loara 18, Rancho Alamitos 12

Long Beach Poly 2, Millikan 1

Long Beach Wilson 18, Long Beach Jordan 0

Newbury Park 3, Thousand Oaks 0

Nuview Bridge 24, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 12

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 2

Ocean View 12, Katella 7

Ontario 9, Chaffey 4

Pacific 13, Indian Springs 9

Palm Desert 7, El Centro Central 5

Paloma Valley 10, Elsinore 8

Paramount 6,Bellflower 5

Peninsula 6, Palos Verdes 1

Quartz Hill 15, Vasquez 5

Ramona 1, Arlington 0

Rio Hondo Prep 18, Westridge 6

Rio Mesa 10, Buena 0

Royal 5, Burbank 1

Rubidoux 9, Miller 6

San Gorgonio 10, Rialto 8

San Jacinto 17, West Valley 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 9, Orange 2

Santa Rosa Academy 13, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0

Silverado 11, Granite Hills 1

South El Monte 6, Arroyo 0

Summit 18, Bloomington 3

Temple City 25, San Marino 1

Vista del Lago 5, Canyon Springs 4

Westminster La Quinta 15, Bolsa Grande 0

