High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy of Careers and Exploration 23, Lucerne Valley 0
Alemany 5, Granada Hills 2
Anaheim 14, Bell Gardens 0
Anaheim Canyon 7, Edison 1
Arlington 5, Ramona 2
Bishop Amat 4, Villa Park 3
Bishop Montgomery 2, Cerritos Valley Christian 1
Bloomington 7, Colton 0
Broomfield (Colo.) 5, Sylmar 1
Campbell Hall 7, Liberty 1
Canyon Country Canyon 18, Lincoln 6
Carlsbad Pacific Ridge 11, Chadwick 1
Carson 6, San Diego Mt. Carmel 3
Castaic 21, Holtville 4
Cathedral 12, Placentia Valencia 0
Chaffey 13, Ontario 8
Chino 3, Montclair 0
Costa Mesa 15, Azusa 1
Covina 7, Placentia Valencia 4
Cypress 1, El Dorado 0
Damien 3, Elk Grove Pleasant Grove 2
Dana Hills 5, San Diego Westview 0
Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 1
Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 6, Portola 2
Eisenhower 8, Riverside Notre Dame 6
El Camino Real 7, Poway 2
El Modena 11, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3
El Segundo 11, Palo Cedro Foothill 0
El Toro 16, Irvine University 3
Escondido San Pasqual 5, Garfield 3
Fontana 9, Arroyo Valley 7
Gabrielino 4, Rosemead 3
Gahr 5, Corona Centennial 1
Great Oak 5, Bonita 1
Harvard-Westlake 3, American Fork (Utah) 1
Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 5, Birmingham 4
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley 2, Cleveland 1
Jurupa Valley 6, San Bernardino 5
Kaiser 4, Rialto 1
La Mirada 3, Downey 1
La Palma Kennedy 2, Tustin 1
Laguna Beach 11, Esperanza 4
Laguna Hills 12, Oxford Academy 1
Lancaster 3, Knight 2
Linfield Christian 8, Lakeside El Capitan 2
Los Altos 5, Montebello 4
Loyola 9, Burbank Providence 1
Marina 4, Citrus Valley 2
Mayfair 17, Paramount 3
Maywood CES 4, King/Drew 3
Miller 19, Rubidoux 0
Mira Costa 5, Sandy (Utah) Jordan 4
Mission Viejo 7, Ayala 3
New Roads 9, Environmental Charter 2
Norco 4, Charter Oak 0
North Hollywood 14, Westminster (Colo.) Mountain Range 0
Northview 7, Aliso Niguel 1
Northwood 4, Capistrano Valley 2
Oaks Christian 6, Westlake 0
Oxnard 7, Calexico 3
Palmdale 11, Eastside 10
Paraclete 6, Moorpark 4
Patriot 4, Norte Vista 0
Quartz Hill 10, Littlerock 0
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Etiwanda 1
Rim of the World 10, Carter 2
Sacramento McClatchy 7, South East 0
Saddleback 2, Santa Ana Valley 1
San Clemente 3, Woodbridge 2
San Diego Crawford 17, Arleta 5
San Diego Madison 4, San Pedro 1
San Diego Mira Mesa 3, St. Paul 0
San Jacinto 16, Heritage Christian 3
San Juan Hills 5, Irvine 4
Santa Paula 6, Hueneme 2
Savanna 9, Western 8
Schurr 18, Keppel 5
Servite 4, San Dimas 3
Silverado 2, Granite Hills 1
Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 13, South Pasadena 4
South Hills 4, San Jose Valley Christian 3
South Torrance 11, El Cajon Valhalla 7
St. Anthony 3, St. Monica 2
Summit 10, San Gorgonio 0
Sutter 15, Vaughn 1
Temecula Prep 7, San Jacinto Valley Academy 5
Temecula Valley 8, Colony 1
Tesoro 15, Berkeley 4
United Christian 7, California Lutheran 0
Upland 4, Los Osos 2
Ventura 6, Oxnard Pacifica 2
Vista Murrieta 5, Foothill 2
Walnut 1, Alta Loma 0
Washington (D.C.) St. John’s 13, Bellflower 0
West Covina 14, Godinez 0
West Valley 11, Santa Rosa Academy 1
Yorba Linda 7, Bountiful (Utah) 2
SOFTBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 17, Big Bear 6
Barstow 9, Adelanto 7
Brea Olinda 11, Savanna 0
Burbank Burroughs 12, Muir 0
California 3, Santa Fe 1
California Lutheran 15, United Christian 5
Chaminade 5, Burbank Providence 0
Chino Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Coachella Valley 23, Cathedral City 0
Compton Early College 18, Legacy College Prep 8
Costa Mesa 4, Estancia 3
Don Lugo 6, Baldwin Park 3
Etiwanda 3, Upland 0
Fontana 16, Rim of the World 0
Garden Grove 3, Westminster 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Crean Lutheran 3
Garden Grove Santiago 19, Los Amigos 0
Hillcrest 4, La Sierra 1
JSerra 11, Rosary 3
Kaiser 5, Jurupa Hills 2
La Serna 8, El Rancho 0
Liberty 13, Perris 0
Linfield Christian 21, Arrowhead Christian 3
Loara 18, Rancho Alamitos 12
Long Beach Poly 2, Millikan 1
Long Beach Wilson 18, Long Beach Jordan 0
Newbury Park 3, Thousand Oaks 0
Nuview Bridge 24, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 12
Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 2
Ocean View 12, Katella 7
Ontario 9, Chaffey 4
Pacific 13, Indian Springs 9
Palm Desert 7, El Centro Central 5
Paloma Valley 10, Elsinore 8
Paramount 6,Bellflower 5
Peninsula 6, Palos Verdes 1
Quartz Hill 15, Vasquez 5
Ramona 1, Arlington 0
Rio Hondo Prep 18, Westridge 6
Rio Mesa 10, Buena 0
Royal 5, Burbank 1
Rubidoux 9, Miller 6
San Gorgonio 10, Rialto 8
San Jacinto 17, West Valley 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 9, Orange 2
Santa Rosa Academy 13, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0
Silverado 11, Granite Hills 1
South El Monte 6, Arroyo 0
Summit 18, Bloomington 3
Temple City 25, San Marino 1
Vista del Lago 5, Canyon Springs 4
Westminster La Quinta 15, Bolsa Grande 0
