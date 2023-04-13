Boras Classic: No. 1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, No. 2 Huntington Beach advance to championship

Wyatt Hanoian of Orange Lutheran prepares to make throw as Ryan Limerock of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame slides into second during the Knights’ 1-0 win Thursday in the Boras Classic semifinals.

Which high school baseball team deserves to be No. 1 in Southern California?

It will be decided in the Boras Classic championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at JSerra after No. 1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and No. 2 Huntington Beach won their semifinal games to set up a showdown.

Erik Puodziunas struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in Notre Dame’s 1-0 victory over Orange Lutheran. The Knights (19-2) scored the game’s only run when Greg Pierantoni scored from third on a passed ball. Levi Sterling started and went 4 1/3 innings. Vinny Hudson was the tough-luck loser for Orange Lutheran. Notre Dame pitchers shut out a Trinity League team for the second straight game.

Junior. Erik Puodziunas. Closed for Notre Dame in 1-0 win. Photo by Nick Koza. pic.twitter.com/LAVZfaAQsh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 14, 2023

Huntington Beach won its 15th consecutive game to earn a spot in the final with a 4-1 win over Aquinas. Bradley Grindlinger allowed one run in five innings. Wyatt Thomas finished for the save. Ralphy Velazquez, Aiden Espinoza, Colby Turner and Trent Grindlinger all had RBIs.

Huntington Beach and Notre Dame last met in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last season; Notre Dame won 2-0.

Etiwanda 3, Mater Dei 2: Dylan Goff struck out six in five innings for Etiwanda. Cadan Montes got the save. Derek Gonzales had three hits for Mater Dei, including a home run.

JSerra 5, Norco 0: JJ Hollis struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits in the shutout for JSerra.

La Mirada 2, Corona 0: Walker Calvo threw a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk for La Mirada. Maverek Russell drove in both runs in the fourth inning with a two-run home run.

San Dimas 3, Villa Park 1: Jacob Becerra and Kasen Khansarinia combined on a four-hitter for San Dimas.

Maranatha 5, Santa Margarita 4: Cider Canon’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the victory to Maranatha. He finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Cypress 4, Corona Santiago 0: Royce Roberts threw five scoreless innings and Matthew Morrell picked up the save for Cypress. Matthew Thomas had a home run and three RBIs.

Newbury Park 9, Buhach Colony 3: James Guyette struck out eight in five innings and Matt Rivas had a triple and double for the Panthers. The Panthers also defeated Paso Robles 18-3 with Matt Rivas getting two hits and four RBIs.

Westlake 12, Merced 2: Nate Franco, Nate Johnson and Kaden Youmans each had two RBIs for Westlake.

Bishop Amat 12, Long Beach Millikan 3: Isaiah Hernandez finished with four RBIs and Luke Viola had three hits to lead Bishop Amat.

El Modena 9, Orange 2: Drew Rodriguez had three hits for El Modena.

Narbonne 8, South Torrance 7: Eric Mora hit a grand slam to rally the Gauchos to victory.

Calabasas 6, Agoura 1: Parker Lynch allowed no runs in 5 2/3 innings and Sean Sims had two RBIs for Calabasas.

Campbell Hall 11, Brentwood 1: The Vikings (15-2-1, 7-0) received two hits and two RBIs from Max Arzt and two hits and three RBIs from Tanner Mahon.

Simi Valley 8, St. Francis 1: Matthew Cuccias struck out seven in five innings and also contributed three hits and two RBIs for Simi Valley.

Final: Garfield beats Roosevelt 3-1 in the Bulldogs’ first-ever game at a new home field. Terrific performance by Cesar Ferrer, who went 6 and 2/3 innings allowing one run, and was helped by a two-run homer from catcher Jose Rodas. Great moment for the program. pic.twitter.com/PlMoHVtXtV — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 14, 2023

Garfield 3, Roosevelt 1: The Bulldogs unveiled their new home field and won behind Cesar Ferrer, who threw 6 2/3 innings. Jose Rodas hit a two-run home run.

Quartz Hill 12, Saugus 6: Logan Reddemann had three RBIs for Quartz Hill, which won its 18th consecutive game.

King 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 0: Mason Swan and Austin Castillo combined on a no-hitter for King.

🚨No-Hitter Alert!! 🚨



Garrett Patterson was all business on the bump today as he struck out 12 through 7 no-hit innings!@latsondheimer @SGVNSports @James_Escarcega pic.twitter.com/lySlqs80v0 — Bonita Baseball ⚾️ (@Bonita_Baseball) April 14, 2023

Bonita 7, Claremont 0: Garrett Patterson threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts for Bonita.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Oxnard Santa Clara 0: Ella Parker hit her 13th home run and finished with three RBIs and Sarah Jacobs struck out eight in six innings to lead the Knights.

San Pedro 8, Banning 7: Breya Ventura had the walk-off hit for the Pirates.