Rodrick Pleasant clocks in at 10.23 seconds in 100 meters at Mt. SAC

Rodrick Pleasant ran a wind-aided 10.23 in the 100 meters at Mt. SAC.

With his future Oregon teammates and coach in the stadium, Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra decided to “put on a show.”

He ran the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.23 seconds (+2.3 wind) at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday, giving every indication he could challenge his wind-legal 10.14 seconds performance from last year that broke the California state record.

Serra coach Chris Mack said, “He put on a show for his new coach.”

Pleasant scratched from running in the 100 last week at the Arcadia Invitational, but his performance on Saturday shows that he’s on track to run even faster.

“We’ve got five weeks to get it done,” Mack said. “He didn’t look like he was pressing too much.”

Pleasant’s time was faster than the meet record set by Michael Norman (10.27) in 2016.

In the girls’ 100, Reign Redmond of Carson won in 11.45. She also helped the 4x100 relay team win in 45.28.

The Granada Hills boys’ relay team tied the meet record with a winning time of 40.80.

Upland’s Davis Davis-Lyric swept the hurdles with times of 14.04 and 38.14.

The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame duo of Aja Johnson (43 feet, 9 inches) and April Fontenette (43-2) went one-two in the girls’ shotput.

Adonijah Currie of Quartz Hill won the girls’ 400 in 54.14.

L.A. Lincoln’s Jaden Rattay finished second in the boys’ 400 in a personal best time of 47.76.