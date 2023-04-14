Boras Classic: No. 1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame rallies to stun No. 2 Huntington Beach

Dean West celebrates with a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame teammate in the dugout during an eight-run, sixth-inning rally in an 8-6 victory over Huntington Beach.

Down by five runs going into the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night in the championship game of the Boras Classic South Division, No. 1-ranked Sherman Oaks Notre Dame appeared headed to defeat. There were two outs and no momentum, and No. 2-ranked Huntington Beach was probably wondering who was going to receive an MVP trophy.

Somehow, someway, Notre Dame (20-2) rose up. The next nine batters either collected hits, were hit by a pitch or reached base on an error. When the inning ended, Notre Dame had put up a stunning eight runs to rally for an improbable 8-6 victory at JSerra.

“Unbelievable,” coach Tom Dill said. “That is no give up.”

Added left fielder Kai Gonzaga: “Never a doubt.”

Huntington Beach used four pitchers in the inning and made two costly fielding errors. Colin Brown delivered the big hit, a two-run single to break a 5-5 tie. Notre Dame’s rally featured consecutive singles with two outs by Greg Pierantoni, Gonzaga, Dean West and Adam Shlesinger. Then came an error, a hit batter, Brown’s single, a single by Levi Sterling and another error.

Notre Dame was out of pitching, playing its fourth game in four days, so the last pitcher left was junior John Trainor, making his first appearance of the season. All he did was throw 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up one run. After the final out, Notre Dame players charged onto the field to mob Trainor and celebrate.

John Trainor closes out an incredible Notre Dame comeback and 8-6 win over Huntington Beach. Boras Classic South Division champs. pic.twitter.com/dxfkZM21Gz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2023

“You watch this game long enough you’re going to see anything,” assistant coach Randy Thompson said.

Said Trainor: “I waited my turn and did my job. It was a good team victory.”

Huntington Beach (17-7) had won 15 consecutive games since a 2-6 start and was the champion of the National High School Invitational on April 1 in Cary, N.C. The Oilers turned to sophomore Tyler Bellerose to provide mound support, just as he did when he threw six innings in the title game of the National High School Invitational. He limited the Knights to two hits and one run through 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Brian Trujillo came through with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the fourth.

But none of Bellerose’s three pitching replacements could get out of the sixth before Notre Dame had wiped out its 5-0 deficit.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, Notre Dame is in position to claim the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs barring any collapse in its final Mission League games. Huntington Beach displayed strong pitching and consistent hitting all week, so don’t be surprised if these teams meet again this season.

Notre Dame will play the Boras Classic North Division champion, San Jose Cardinal Newman, for the Boras Classic championship at noon April 29 at Santa Clara University. Then the playoffs begin.

The sophomore has spunk. Tyler Bellerose. Huntington Beach 3, Notre Dame 0 end of three. pic.twitter.com/20BcaR9g9a — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2023

Orange Lutheran 8, Aquinas 2: Derek Curiel had two hits and Brock Wirthgen homered to lead Orange Lutheran.

La Mirada 8, Norco 1: Maverek Russell picked up three hits and three RBIs for La Mirada.

Santa Margarita 5, Etiwanda 4: Zach Fjelstad had a decisive two-run double to lead the Eagles. Brennan Bauer ended the game with a strikeout to strand the tying run on base.

JSerra 13, Corona 1: Tyler Dunning hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs for JSerra.

Mater Dei 3, Maranatha 2: Brandon Thomas had three hits in the nine-inning victory. He also struck out six in three innings.

Villa Park 2, Corona Santiago 1: The Spartans won in the ninth inning on a walk-off double from Justin Tims. Andrew Grove gave up one run in six innings.

Cypress 15, San Dimas 3: Nick Montgomery went four for four with four RBIs for Cypress. Luke Matlock and Matthew Thomas hit home runs. Thomas finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Granada Hills 11, Taft 0: The Highlanders improved to 8-0 in the West Valley League via the six-inning mercy rule. Ethan Hawk hit a home run and had four RBIs. Diego Monreal had three hits and two RBIs.

Chatsworth 8, Cleveland 6: Richard Libby and Noah Schreiber each had two RBIs for Cleveland.

Birmingham 7, El Camino Real 1: Gavin Taylor contributed three hits and two RBIs, JB Dalumpines had three hits and four RBIs, and Kaden Taque struck out seven and walked none while giving up one hit to lead Birmingham.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Sierra Canyon 3: The Wolverines won the Mission League game in the bottom of the seventh when Bryce Rainer scored from second base on a single from Will Gasparino and an error.

Hart 6, West Ranch 2: Ian Edwards had two hits and two RBIs to support pitcher Troy Cooper, who struck out five.

Palisades 12, Hamilton 3: The Dolphins improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the Western League.

Camarillo 16, Oak Park 4: Tommy Goodin and Danny Aguilera each had three hits and three RBIs for Camarillo.

St. John Bosco 5, Ocean View 0: Six pitchers combined for a five-hitter.

Quartz Hill 14, Antelope Valley 4: Quartz Hill increased its winning streak to 19 games.

Trabuco Hills 8, Capistrano Valley 4: Joel Gray homered and Mikey Gray had two hits and two RBIs for Trabuco Hills.

Fullerton 1, La Habra 0: Zach Fany delivered the walk-off hit for Fullerton.

Softball

Oaks Christian 7, Oxnard 1: Emelia Davis struck out 13 for Oaks Christian. Justine Lambert finished with three hits.

Orange Lutheran 6, Santa Margarita 3: Tessa Jerue had a home run and two RBIs for the Lancers.