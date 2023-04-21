Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: City playoff pairings and results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#3 Van Nuys at #2 Granada Hills

NOTE: Championship, May 2, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#9 Cleveland at #8 Los Angeles University

#12 Sherman Oaks CES at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton

#4 North Hollywood, bye

#3 Eagle Rock, bye

#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Carson

#10 Chatsworth at #7 Venice

#2 Taft, bye

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 South East

#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#12 Narbonne at #5 Grant

#13 Los Angeles at #4 Sylmar

#14 San Fernando at #3 San Pedro

#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Verdugo Hills

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Sun Valley Poly

#15 Larchmont at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Apr. 28, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championships, May 4 (Div. I, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino); Div. II, 12 p.m. at higher seed).

