High school boys’ tennis: City playoff pairings and results
BOYS’ TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#3 Van Nuys at #2 Granada Hills
NOTE: Championship, May 2, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
#9 Cleveland at #8 Los Angeles University
#12 Sherman Oaks CES at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton
#4 North Hollywood, bye
#3 Eagle Rock, bye
#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Carson
#10 Chatsworth at #7 Venice
#2 Taft, bye
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 South East
#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#12 Narbonne at #5 Grant
#13 Los Angeles at #4 Sylmar
#14 San Fernando at #3 San Pedro
#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Verdugo Hills
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Sun Valley Poly
#15 Larchmont at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Apr. 28, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championships, May 4 (Div. I, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino); Div. II, 12 p.m. at higher seed).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.