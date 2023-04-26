Advertisement
High school lacrosse: City playoff pairings and results

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CITY
Quarterfinal, Friday, 3 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles University at #4 North Valley Military

Semifinals, Monday, times tbd
North Valley Military/University winner at #1 Palisades
#3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real

NOTE: Championship, May 3, 7 p.m. at Palisades

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
CITY
Quarterfinal, Friday, 3 p.m.
#5 Girls’ Leadership at #4 Los Angeles Hamilton

Semifinals, Monday, times tbd
Hamilton/Girls’ Leadership winner at #1 Palisades
#3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real

NOTE: Championship, May 3, 5 p.m. at Palisades

