High school lacrosse: City playoff pairings and results

NOTE: Championship, May 3, 5 p.m. at Palisades

Semifinals, Monday, times tbd Hamilton/Girls’ Leadership winner at #1 Palisades #3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real

NOTE: Championship, May 3, 7 p.m. at Palisades

Semifinals, Monday, times tbd North Valley Military/University winner at #1 Palisades #3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.