High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Championship, Friday, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale). #3 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #1 Chavez

Championship, Friday, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale). #10 Franklin vs. #1 South Gate

Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium. #6 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #4 Sylmar

CITY BASEBALL OPEN DIVISION Semifinals, Wednesday at USC #4 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills, 6 p.m. #3 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades, 3 p.m.

