High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(All matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 30
#8 Marshall at #1 Taft
#5 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades
#7 Chatsworth at #2 Venice
DIVISION I
First Round
Monday, Oct. 28
#1 Eagle Rock, bye
#9 GALA at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 Bell at #5 LACES
#4 Sylmar, bye
#3 Birmingham, bye
#11 Carson at #6 University
#10 Poly at #7 San Pedro
#2 Grant, bye
DIVISION II
Monday, Oct. 28
#1 Kennedy, bye
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Elizabeth
#8 Larchmont, bye
#9 South East, bye
#4 Vaughn, bye
#20 North Hollywood at #13 Foshay
#5 Marquez, bye
#21 Hamilton at #12 Roosevelt
#3 Chavez, bye
#19 Canoga Park at #14 Los Angeles
#6 King/Drew, bye
#22 New West Charter at #11 Bravo
#10 Banning, bye
#7 Mendez, bye
#18 San Fernando at #15 SOCES
#2 Triumph Charter, bye
DIVISION III
Monday, Oct. 28
#1 Reseda, bye
#17 Jefferson at #16 Van Nuys
#8 Math & Science College, bye
#24 Angelou at #9 Fairfax
#4 Diego Rivera, bye
#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 WISH Academy
#5 Maywood CES, bye
#21 Dymally at #12 University Prep Value
#3 East Valley, bye
#19 Camino Nuevo at #14 Garfield
#6 Lakeview Charter, bye
#22 Belmont at #11 Central City Value
#23 RFK at #10 South Gate
#7 Northridge Academy, bye
#18 The School of Los Angeles at #15 Sun Valley Magnet
#2 Arleta, bye
DIVISION IV
Monday, Oct. 28
#1 Panorama, bye
#17 Alliance Bloomfield at #16 Annenberg
#8 Lincoln, bye
#9 Community Charter, bye
#4 Port of Los Angeles, bye
#20 USC Hybrid at #13 Torres
#5 Sotomayor, bye
#12 Hawkins, bye
#11 Harbor Teacher, bye
#6 Hollywood, bye
#19 Collins Family at #14 Animo Bunche
#3 VAAS, bye
#10 Gardena, bye
#7 Bernstein, bye
#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 LA Leadership Academy
#2 Fulton, bye
DIVISION V
Monday, Oct. 28
#1 Huntington Park, bye
#17 Dorsey at #16 Magnolia Science Academy
#8 Burton, bye
#9 Gerz-Ressler, bye
#4 Jordan, bye
#20 CALS Early College at #13 Washington
#5 Animo Venice, bye
#12 New Designs University Park, bye
#11 Roybal, bye
#6 Magnolia Science Academy, bye
#19 Bert Corona Charter at #14 Animo Watts
#3 Westchester
#10 West Adams, bye
#7 Animo Pat Brown, bye
#18 LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise at #15 Valley Oaks CES
#2 Maywood Academy, bye
Note: Round 2 (Divisions II-V) Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Division I) Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)
