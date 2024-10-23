High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

Colette Ejang and the Taft Toreadors are seeded No. 1 in the City Section Open Division girls volleyball playoffs.

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(All matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 30

#8 Marshall at #1 Taft

#5 Cleveland at #4 Granada Hills

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades

#7 Chatsworth at #2 Venice

DIVISION I

First Round

Monday, Oct. 28

#1 Eagle Rock, bye

#9 GALA at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 Bell at #5 LACES

#4 Sylmar, bye

#3 Birmingham, bye

#11 Carson at #6 University

#10 Poly at #7 San Pedro

#2 Grant, bye

DIVISION II

Monday, Oct. 28

#1 Kennedy, bye

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Elizabeth

#8 Larchmont, bye

#9 South East, bye

#4 Vaughn, bye

#20 North Hollywood at #13 Foshay

#5 Marquez, bye

#21 Hamilton at #12 Roosevelt

#3 Chavez, bye

#19 Canoga Park at #14 Los Angeles

#6 King/Drew, bye

#22 New West Charter at #11 Bravo

#10 Banning, bye

#7 Mendez, bye

#18 San Fernando at #15 SOCES

#2 Triumph Charter, bye

DIVISION III

Monday, Oct. 28

#1 Reseda, bye

#17 Jefferson at #16 Van Nuys

#8 Math & Science College, bye

#24 Angelou at #9 Fairfax

#4 Diego Rivera, bye

#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 WISH Academy

#5 Maywood CES, bye

#21 Dymally at #12 University Prep Value

#3 East Valley, bye

#19 Camino Nuevo at #14 Garfield

#6 Lakeview Charter, bye

#22 Belmont at #11 Central City Value

#23 RFK at #10 South Gate

#7 Northridge Academy, bye

#18 The School of Los Angeles at #15 Sun Valley Magnet

#2 Arleta, bye

DIVISION IV

Monday, Oct. 28

#1 Panorama, bye

#17 Alliance Bloomfield at #16 Annenberg

#8 Lincoln, bye

#9 Community Charter, bye

#4 Port of Los Angeles, bye

#20 USC Hybrid at #13 Torres

#5 Sotomayor, bye

#12 Hawkins, bye

#11 Harbor Teacher, bye

#6 Hollywood, bye

#19 Collins Family at #14 Animo Bunche

#3 VAAS, bye

#10 Gardena, bye

#7 Bernstein, bye

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 LA Leadership Academy

#2 Fulton, bye

DIVISION V

Monday, Oct. 28

#1 Huntington Park, bye

#17 Dorsey at #16 Magnolia Science Academy

#8 Burton, bye

#9 Gerz-Ressler, bye

#4 Jordan, bye

#20 CALS Early College at #13 Washington

#5 Animo Venice, bye

#12 New Designs University Park, bye

#11 Roybal, bye

#6 Magnolia Science Academy, bye

#19 Bert Corona Charter at #14 Animo Watts

#3 Westchester

#10 West Adams, bye

#7 Animo Pat Brown, bye

#18 LA Academy of Arts & Enterprise at #15 Valley Oaks CES

#2 Maywood Academy, bye

Note: Round 2 (Divisions II-V) Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Division I) Oct. 31 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)