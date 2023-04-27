High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Narbonne at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Los Angeles University
#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#1 Carson, bye
#9 Fremont at #8 Cleveland
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Grant
#13 Bell at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 North Hollywood at #6 Birmingham
#10 San Pedro at #7 South East
#2 Venice, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 4, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#16 Fairfax at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Los Angeles at #5 Sylmar
#13 Panorama at #4 Bravo
#14 Rivera at #3 Marquez
#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Reseda
#10 San Fernando at #7 Monroe
#15 Mendez at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 4, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Locke at #16 Jefferson
#18 Angelou at #15 Torres
Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.
Jefferson/Locke winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#9 Math/Science at #8 Vaughn
#12 Fulton at #5 Bernstein
#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Hollywood
#14 Maywood at #3 Legacy
#11 Gardena at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
#10 Manual Arts at #7 Orthopaedic
Torres/Angelou winner at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Downtown Magnets at #16 Valley Oaks CES
#18 Dorsey at #15 Lakeview
Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.
Valley Oaks CES/Downtown Magnets winner at #1 Elizabeth
#9 Annenberg at #8 Alliance Stern
#12 Animo De La Hoya at #5 Lake Balboa
#13 Belmont at #4 Canoga Park
#14 Alliance Smidt Tech at #3 Los Angeles Jordan
#11 Animo Bunche at #6 Sherman Oaks CES
#10 Larchmont at #7 Central City Value
Lakeview/Dorsey winner at #2 Maywood CES
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Stella at #16 USC Hybrid
#18 Animo Watts at #15 New Designs University Park
Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.
USC Hybrid/Stella winner at #1 University Prep Value
#9 Magnolia Science at #8 Westchester
#12 Camino Nuevo at #5 Rise Kohyang
#13 Environmental Science/Tech at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise
#14 Alliance Burton at #3 East Valley
#11 Dymally at #6 East College Prep
#10 Alliance Collins at #7 Sun Valley Magnet
New Designs University Park/Animo Watts winner at #2 Los Angeles Leadership
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
