High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Narbonne at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Los Angeles University

#7 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Carson, bye

#9 Fremont at #8 Cleveland

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Grant

#13 Bell at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#11 North Hollywood at #6 Birmingham

#10 San Pedro at #7 South East

#2 Venice, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 4, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#16 Fairfax at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Van Nuys

#12 Los Angeles at #5 Sylmar

#13 Panorama at #4 Bravo

#14 Rivera at #3 Marquez

#11 Los Angeles Kennedy at #6 Reseda

#10 San Fernando at #7 Monroe

#15 Mendez at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 4, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Locke at #16 Jefferson

#18 Angelou at #15 Torres

Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.

Jefferson/Locke winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#9 Math/Science at #8 Vaughn

#12 Fulton at #5 Bernstein

#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Hollywood

#14 Maywood at #3 Legacy

#11 Gardena at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

#10 Manual Arts at #7 Orthopaedic

Torres/Angelou winner at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Downtown Magnets at #16 Valley Oaks CES

#18 Dorsey at #15 Lakeview

Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.

Valley Oaks CES/Downtown Magnets winner at #1 Elizabeth

#9 Annenberg at #8 Alliance Stern

#12 Animo De La Hoya at #5 Lake Balboa

#13 Belmont at #4 Canoga Park

#14 Alliance Smidt Tech at #3 Los Angeles Jordan

#11 Animo Bunche at #6 Sherman Oaks CES

#10 Larchmont at #7 Central City Value

Lakeview/Dorsey winner at #2 Maywood CES

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Stella at #16 USC Hybrid

#18 Animo Watts at #15 New Designs University Park

Second round, May 4, 4 p.m.

USC Hybrid/Stella winner at #1 University Prep Value

#9 Magnolia Science at #8 Westchester

#12 Camino Nuevo at #5 Rise Kohyang

#13 Environmental Science/Tech at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise

#14 Alliance Burton at #3 East Valley

#11 Dymally at #6 East College Prep

#10 Alliance Collins at #7 Sun Valley Magnet

New Designs University Park/Animo Watts winner at #2 Los Angeles Leadership

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 8, 4 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

