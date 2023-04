High school girls’ beach volleyball: Thursday’s playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

Mira Costa 5, Edison 0

Newport Harbor 4, Santa Barbara 1

San Marcos 3, Aliso Niguel 2

Mater Dei 4, Los Alamitos 1

JSerra 5, Ventura 0

Palos Verdes 3, Notre Dame Academy 2

Dos Pueblos 3, San Clemente 2

Redondo 5, Laguna Beach 0

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

#1 Mira Costa at Newport Harbor

#4 Mater Dei at San Marcos

#3 JSerra at Palos Verdes

#2 Redondo at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday unless noted

Oaks Christian 5, Laguna Blanca 0

Bishop Montgomery 5, Archer 0

Downey 5, Estancia 0

Long Beach Poly 3, Camarillo 2

Windward 3, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 2

Royal 3, Thousand Oaks 2

Crean Lutheran 3, St. Joseph 2 (Wednesday)

Aquinas 4, Monrovia 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 4, El Segundo 1

Schurr 5, El Dorado 0

Long Beach Wilson 5, Santa Maria Valley Christian 0

Ontario Christian 3, Westlake 2 (Wednesday)

South Torrance 4, Warren 1

Newbury Park 3, Campbell Hall 2

Foothill Tech 3, Oak Park 2

St. Margaret’s 4, Bishop Amat 1

Second round, Saturday

#1 Oaks Christian at Bishop Montgomery

Long Beach Poly at Downey

Royal at Windward

Aquinas at #4 Crean Lutheran

Schurr at #3 Capistrano Valley Christian

Ontario Christian at Long Beach Wilson

South Torrance at Newbury Park

#2 St. Margaret’s at Foothill Tech

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday; semifinals and finals, May 6 at Long Beach CC (Division 2 semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Division 1 semifinals at 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Division 2 championship at 4:30 p.m.; Division 1 championship at 6:30 p.m.)