Etiwanda completes sweep of Damien to win Baseline League championship
Facing the Herculean task of having to defeat Damien three times this week to win the Baseline League baseball championship, Etiwanda took it one game at a time.
It started with an 11-3 road win on Monday. Then came a 6-5 home win on Wednesday. And the week ended with an improbable sweep, culminating in a 7-1 win on Friday.
Nicolas Neri came through with a stellar pitching performance, limiting Damien to three hits in seven innings with six strikeouts.
Parker Sobiesiak came through with a key two-run single in the third inning and finished with three RBIs.
Fullerton 8, Bishop Amat 7: Nate Norman hit a walk-off home run in the seventh to give Fullerton the victory.
El Camino Real 3, Cleveland 2: Braden Sellz hit a two-run home run to help El Camino Real prevail in 12 innings.
Granada Hills 11, Chatsworth 4: Ethan Hawk had three hits while Alex Schmidt added two hits and had three RBIs for Granada Hills.
Dana Hills 2, Trabuco Hills 1: Tyler Baker delivered the game-winning walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for Dana Hills.
