High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Alhambra 10, Bell Gardens 0

Animo De La Hoya 20, Animo Bunche 8

Arlington 7, Riverside Poly 1

California Lutheran 4, Anza Hamilton 2

Canyon Country Canyon 10, Oxnard Pacifica 8

Capistrano Valley Christian 23, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Chaparral 18, Great Oak 4

Citrus Hill 4, San Jacinto 2

Contreras 10, Los Angeles Kennedy 8

Cornerstone Christian 9, Indio 8

de Toledo 17, Heritage Christian 5

Diamond Bar 2, Walnut 1

Discovery 9, Valor 3

Eagle Rock 13, Franklin 8

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Arrowhead Christian 2

Edison 6, Mission Viejo 5

Etiwanda 7, Damien 1

Fontana 19, Arroyo Valley 1

Fullerton 8, Bishop Amat 7

Gahr 8, La Mirada 1

Long Beach Poly 15, Long Beach Jordan 1

Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Los Angeles University 3

Los Angeles Marshall 13, Lincoln 0

Los Osos 4, Chino Hills 2

Millikan 17, Compton 0

Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 3

North Valley Military 4, Sun Valley Magnet 3

Northview 10, West Covina 2

Palisades 12, Los Angeles CES 0

Pasadena 7, Muir 0

Rancho Christian 15, Vista del Lago 4

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Upland 5

Salesian 1, Cathedral 0

San Fernando 9, Reseda 4

San Gorgonio 8, Carter 4

Santa Paula 4, Carpinteria 2

Schurr 6, Montebello 4

Sherman Oaks CES 8, Valley Arts/Sciences 7

Simi Valley 4, Moorpark 0

South Hills 14, Rowland 0

Summit 8, Kaiser 4

Tesoro 1, Capistrano Valley 0

United Christian 28, La Sierra Academy 11

Vaughn 25, Northridge 1

Verdugo Hills 2, Arleta 0

West Valley 9, Perris 7

Whittier Christian 7, Cerritos Valley Christian 2

Windward 4, Brentwood 3

SOFTBALL

Alliance Bloomfield 19, Animo Robinson 5

Animo Venice 13, Middle College 3

Arleta 27, Grant 1

Barstow 16, Academy for Careers and Exploration 6

Birmingham 21, Taft 0

Camarillo 12, Saugus 3

Canyon Springs 14, Indian Springs 4

Carpinteria 8, Santa Maria Valley Christian 2

Chino Hills 13, Villa Park 9

Dymally 19, Hawkins 5

El Camino Real 11, Chatsworth 1

Fountain Valley 5, Foothill 2

Garfield 8, Legacy 4

Glendora 10, Kaiser 5

Granada Hills 15, Cleveland 5

Los Angeles Roosevelt 5, Bravo 0

Mayfair 17, St. Joseph 6

Maywood 8, Marquez 7

Murrieta Mesa 14, Temecula Valley 2

Providence 11, Ramona Convent 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Marymount 0

Sun Valley Magnet 11, North Valley Military 1

Sun Valley Poly 9, North Hollywood 4

Sunny Hills 12, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 2

West Covina 8, Garey 1

