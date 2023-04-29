High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Alhambra 10, Bell Gardens 0
Animo De La Hoya 20, Animo Bunche 8
Arlington 7, Riverside Poly 1
California Lutheran 4, Anza Hamilton 2
Canyon Country Canyon 10, Oxnard Pacifica 8
Capistrano Valley Christian 23, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Chaparral 18, Great Oak 4
Citrus Hill 4, San Jacinto 2
Contreras 10, Los Angeles Kennedy 8
Cornerstone Christian 9, Indio 8
de Toledo 17, Heritage Christian 5
Diamond Bar 2, Walnut 1
Discovery 9, Valor 3
Eagle Rock 13, Franklin 8
Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Arrowhead Christian 2
Edison 6, Mission Viejo 5
Etiwanda 7, Damien 1
Fontana 19, Arroyo Valley 1
Fullerton 8, Bishop Amat 7
Gahr 8, La Mirada 1
Long Beach Poly 15, Long Beach Jordan 1
Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Los Angeles University 3
Los Angeles Marshall 13, Lincoln 0
Los Osos 4, Chino Hills 2
Millikan 17, Compton 0
Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 3
North Valley Military 4, Sun Valley Magnet 3
Northview 10, West Covina 2
Palisades 12, Los Angeles CES 0
Pasadena 7, Muir 0
Rancho Christian 15, Vista del Lago 4
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Upland 5
Salesian 1, Cathedral 0
San Fernando 9, Reseda 4
San Gorgonio 8, Carter 4
Santa Paula 4, Carpinteria 2
Schurr 6, Montebello 4
Sherman Oaks CES 8, Valley Arts/Sciences 7
Simi Valley 4, Moorpark 0
South Hills 14, Rowland 0
Summit 8, Kaiser 4
Tesoro 1, Capistrano Valley 0
United Christian 28, La Sierra Academy 11
Vaughn 25, Northridge 1
Verdugo Hills 2, Arleta 0
West Valley 9, Perris 7
Whittier Christian 7, Cerritos Valley Christian 2
Windward 4, Brentwood 3
SOFTBALL
Alliance Bloomfield 19, Animo Robinson 5
Animo Venice 13, Middle College 3
Arleta 27, Grant 1
Barstow 16, Academy for Careers and Exploration 6
Birmingham 21, Taft 0
Camarillo 12, Saugus 3
Canyon Springs 14, Indian Springs 4
Carpinteria 8, Santa Maria Valley Christian 2
Chino Hills 13, Villa Park 9
Dymally 19, Hawkins 5
El Camino Real 11, Chatsworth 1
Fountain Valley 5, Foothill 2
Garfield 8, Legacy 4
Glendora 10, Kaiser 5
Granada Hills 15, Cleveland 5
Los Angeles Roosevelt 5, Bravo 0
Mayfair 17, St. Joseph 6
Maywood 8, Marquez 7
Murrieta Mesa 14, Temecula Valley 2
Providence 11, Ramona Convent 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Marymount 0
Sun Valley Magnet 11, North Valley Military 1
Sun Valley Poly 9, North Hollywood 4
Sunny Hills 12, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 2
West Covina 8, Garey 1
