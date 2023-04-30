The Times’ final regular-season top 25 baseball rankings
A look at the L.A. Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings for the 2023 regular season:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (26-2); Pitchers Justin Lee, Oliver Boone, Levin Sterling, Erik Puodziunas stand out (1)
2. SANTA MARGARITA (22-6); Collin Clarke is ready to be ace for Division 1 playoffs (2)
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Ralphy Velazquez is heating up (3)
4. AQUINAS (22-4); Dangerous team for playoffs (6)
5. CYPRESS (21-7); Matthew Thomas delivered walk-off two-run homer (4)
6. JSERRA (19-9); Lions clutched up to make Division 1 playoffs (7)
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-8); Pitching is finally healthy and set (10)
8. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (21-3); Chad Gurnea has been outstanding (9)
9. CRESPI (16-7-3); Celts can be Division 2 title contender (5)
10. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (16-11-1); Brody Connors grand slam got Monarchs into playoffs (12)
11. CORONA (19-9); Ethan Schiefelbein is ready to shut down opponents in D1 playoffs (11)
12. LA SERNA (23-2); Lancers went unbeaten in Del Rio League (14)
13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-10-1); Lancers waiting to see if they get at-large berth (8)
14. LA MIRADA (20-7); Gateway League champions (15)
15. GAHR (21-6-1); Still the team to beat in Division 2 (13)
16. BISHOP AMAT (21-4-1); Went 12-0 in Del Rey League (16)
17. BONITA (17-4); Co-Palomares League champions with Ayala (17)
18. VILLA PARK (18-10); Dangerous playoff team with Brandon Luu and Zach Brown (19)
19. PALISADES (23-2); No stopping Dolphins in Western League (20)
20. ETIWANDA (18-7); Won Baseline League after sweeping Damien (21)
21. LONG BEACH POLY (22-3); Coach Brent Lavoie returns after suspension (24)
22. SAN DIMAS (20-6); Went 10-0 in Valle Vista League (25)
23. SOUTH HILLS (20-6); Hacienda League champions (NR)
24. ARLINGTON (22-6); Went 10-0 in River Valley League (NR)
25. CALABASAS (19-9); Marmonte League co-champions (NR)
