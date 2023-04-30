The Times’ final regular-season top 25 baseball rankings

24. ARLINGTON (22-6); Went 10-0 in River Valley League (NR)

22. SAN DIMAS (20-6); Went 10-0 in Valle Vista League (25)

19. PALISADES (23-2); No stopping Dolphins in Western League (20)

18. VILLA PARK (18-10); Dangerous playoff team with Brandon Luu and Zach Brown (19)

16. BISHOP AMAT (21-4-1); Went 12-0 in Del Rey League (16)

15. GAHR (21-6-1); Still the team to beat in Division 2 (13)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-10-1); Lancers waiting to see if they get at-large berth (8)

12. LA SERNA (23-2); Lancers went unbeaten in Del Rio League (14)

11. CORONA (19-9); Ethan Schiefelbein is ready to shut down opponents in D1 playoffs (11)

10. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (16-11-1); Brody Connors grand slam got Monarchs into playoffs (12)

9. CRESPI (16-7-3); Celts can be Division 2 title contender (5)

8. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (21-3); Chad Gurnea has been outstanding (9)

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-8); Pitching is finally healthy and set (10)

6. JSERRA (19-9); Lions clutched up to make Division 1 playoffs (7)

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Ralphy Velazquez is heating up (3)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (22-6); Collin Clarke is ready to be ace for Division 1 playoffs (2)

A look at the L.A. Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings for the 2023 regular season:

No. 14 La Mirada High won the Gateway League title behind three UCLA commits: Travis Friend, from left, Aiden Aguayo and Maverek Russell, all sophomores.

