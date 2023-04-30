Advertisement
The Times’ final regular-season top 25 baseball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the L.A. Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings for the 2023 regular season:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (26-2); Pitchers Justin Lee, Oliver Boone, Levin Sterling, Erik Puodziunas stand out (1)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (22-6); Collin Clarke is ready to be ace for Division 1 playoffs (2)

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Ralphy Velazquez is heating up (3)

4. AQUINAS (22-4); Dangerous team for playoffs (6)

5. CYPRESS (21-7); Matthew Thomas delivered walk-off two-run homer (4)

6. JSERRA (19-9); Lions clutched up to make Division 1 playoffs (7)

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-8); Pitching is finally healthy and set (10)

8. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (21-3); Chad Gurnea has been outstanding (9)

9. CRESPI (16-7-3); Celts can be Division 2 title contender (5)

10. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (16-11-1); Brody Connors grand slam got Monarchs into playoffs (12)

11. CORONA (19-9); Ethan Schiefelbein is ready to shut down opponents in D1 playoffs (11)

12. LA SERNA (23-2); Lancers went unbeaten in Del Rio League (14)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (17-10-1); Lancers waiting to see if they get at-large berth (8)

14. LA MIRADA (20-7); Gateway League champions (15)

15. GAHR (21-6-1); Still the team to beat in Division 2 (13)

16. BISHOP AMAT (21-4-1); Went 12-0 in Del Rey League (16)

17. BONITA (17-4); Co-Palomares League champions with Ayala (17)

18. VILLA PARK (18-10); Dangerous playoff team with Brandon Luu and Zach Brown (19)

19. PALISADES (23-2); No stopping Dolphins in Western League (20)

20. ETIWANDA (18-7); Won Baseline League after sweeping Damien (21)

21. LONG BEACH POLY (22-3); Coach Brent Lavoie returns after suspension (24)

22. SAN DIMAS (20-6); Went 10-0 in Valle Vista League (25)

23. SOUTH HILLS (20-6); Hacienda League champions (NR)

24. ARLINGTON (22-6); Went 10-0 in River Valley League (NR)

25. CALABASAS (19-9); Marmonte League co-champions (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

