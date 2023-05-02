High school girls’ lacrosse: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
DIVISION 1
First round
Mira Costa at #1 Foothill, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#4 San Clemente 19, St. Margaret’s 7
Edison at #3 Redondo, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Santa Margarita at #2 Marlborough, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Murrieta Mesa, bye
Yorba Linda at Valencia
Corona Santiago, bye
Los Alamitos at Mater Dei
Peninsula at San Juan Hills
Village Christian, bye
Woodbridge at Anaheim Canyon
#4 Crescenta Valley, bye
#3 Oak Park at Dos Pueblos
Chaminade at Royal
Newbury Park, bye
Irvine University at Corona del Mar
Newport Harbor at Beckman
West Ranch, bye
JSerra at Vista Murrieta
#2 Palos Verdes at Culver City
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Monday
Millikan 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Northwood 16, Paloma Valley 3
Huntington Beach 10, San Marcos 6
Orange Lutheran 14, El Toro 13
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Millikan at #1 Portola
Heritage at Tesoro
Long Beach Wilson at Santa Monica
Northwood at #4 Cate
#3 Huntington Beach at Riverside Poly
Simi Valley at King
Orange Lutheran at Downey
#2 Chaparral at Dana Hills
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 1), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 3), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; second round (Div. 2), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 3), May 8, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2), May 8, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 2), May 10, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.