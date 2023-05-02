Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
DIVISION 1

First round

Mira Costa at #1 Foothill, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#4 San Clemente 19, St. Margaret’s 7

Edison at #3 Redondo, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Santa Margarita at #2 Marlborough, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Murrieta Mesa, bye

Yorba Linda at Valencia

Corona Santiago, bye

Los Alamitos at Mater Dei

Peninsula at San Juan Hills

Village Christian, bye

Woodbridge at Anaheim Canyon

#4 Crescenta Valley, bye

#3 Oak Park at Dos Pueblos

Chaminade at Royal

Newbury Park, bye

Irvine University at Corona del Mar

Newport Harbor at Beckman

West Ranch, bye

JSerra at Vista Murrieta

#2 Palos Verdes at Culver City

DIVISION 3

Wild-card games, Monday

Millikan 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Northwood 16, Paloma Valley 3

Huntington Beach 10, San Marcos 6

Orange Lutheran 14, El Toro 13

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Millikan at #1 Portola

Heritage at Tesoro

Long Beach Wilson at Santa Monica

Northwood at #4 Cate

#3 Huntington Beach at Riverside Poly

Simi Valley at King

Orange Lutheran at Downey

#2 Chaparral at Dana Hills

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 1), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 3), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; second round (Div. 2), Friday, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 3), May 8, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2), May 8, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals (Div. 2), May 10, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.

