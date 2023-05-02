High school baseball and softball: Monday’s City scores
BASEBALL
Alliance Smidt Tech 12, Rise Kohyang 1
Arleta 1, Monroe 0
Camino Nuevo 19, Animo Bunche 4
Canoga Park 22, Panorama 0
Crenshaw 4, WISH Academy 3
Grant 7, Chavez 5
Reseda 7, Van Nuys 2
Sun Valley Magnet 14, Valor 1
Sylmar 7, San Fernando 1
Verdugo Hills 7, North Hollywood 6
West Adams 25, Rivera 1
SOFTBALL
Animo South Los Angeles 12, Stella 2
Animo Venice 22, Middle College 8
Camino Nuevo 19, Animo Bunche 0
East Valley 18, Fulton 1
El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 1
Grant 11, Monroe 1
Harbor Teacher 28, Locke 0
Los Angeles Jordan 33, Dymally 32
Marquez 13, Maywood CES 3
Maywood 16, Torres 4
Sun Valley Magnet 17, Valor Academy 4
