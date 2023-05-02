Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s City scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Alliance Smidt Tech 12, Rise Kohyang 1

Arleta 1, Monroe 0

Camino Nuevo 19, Animo Bunche 4

Canoga Park 22, Panorama 0

Crenshaw 4, WISH Academy 3

Grant 7, Chavez 5

Reseda 7, Van Nuys 2

Sun Valley Magnet 14, Valor 1

Sylmar 7, San Fernando 1

Verdugo Hills 7, North Hollywood 6

West Adams 25, Rivera 1

SOFTBALL

Animo South Los Angeles 12, Stella 2

Animo Venice 22, Middle College 8

Camino Nuevo 19, Animo Bunche 0

East Valley 18, Fulton 1

El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 1

Grant 11, Monroe 1

Harbor Teacher 28, Locke 0

Los Angeles Jordan 33, Dymally 32

Marquez 13, Maywood CES 3

Maywood 16, Torres 4

Sun Valley Magnet 17, Valor Academy 4

