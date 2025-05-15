Thursday’s City Section softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Results
CITY SECTION
Animo Bunche 21, Annenberg 3
Animo De La Hoya 13, CNDLC 3
CALS Early College 24, Alliance Bloomfield 3
Harbor Teacher 17, Dorsey 0
King/Drew 20, Locke 5
King/Drew 13, Locke 0
Northridge Academy 19, VAAS 3
Orthopaedic 28, Downtown Magnets 0
Port of Los Angeles 14, Fremont 2
SOCES 27, East Valley 2
Sun Valley Magnet 14, Bert Corona 4
USC-MAE 15, Central City Value 1
Vaughn 19, Fulton 12
Note: Playoff brackets will be released by noon Friday.
