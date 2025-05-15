Thursday’s City Section softball scores

More to Read

Note: Playoff brackets will be released by noon Friday.

CITY SECTION Animo Bunche 21, Annenberg 3 Animo De La Hoya 13, CNDLC 3 CALS Early College 24, Alliance Bloomfield 3 Harbor Teacher 17, Dorsey 0 King/Drew 20, Locke 5 King/Drew 13, Locke 0 Northridge Academy 19, VAAS 3 Orthopaedic 28, Downtown Magnets 0 Port of Los Angeles 14, Fremont 2 SOCES 27, East Valley 2 Sun Valley Magnet 14, Bert Corona 4 USC-MAE 15, Central City Value 1 Vaughn 19, Fulton 12

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.