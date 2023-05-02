High school boys lacrosse: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
Share
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 2
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Harvard-Westlake 6, Peninsula 5
St. John Bosco 9, Redondo 7
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Huntington Beach at #1 Corona Santiago
West Ranch at Crescenta Valley
San Juan Hills at Temecula Valley
#4 Harvard-Westlake at Beckman
St. John Bosco at Oak Park
Great Oak at Saugus
San Clemente at Vista Murrieta
Yorba Linda at #2 Aliso Niguel
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.