High School Sports

High school boys lacrosse: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 2

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 6, Peninsula 5

St. John Bosco 9, Redondo 7

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Huntington Beach at #1 Corona Santiago

West Ranch at Crescenta Valley

San Juan Hills at Temecula Valley

#4 Harvard-Westlake at Beckman

St. John Bosco at Oak Park

Great Oak at Saugus

San Clemente at Vista Murrieta

Yorba Linda at #2 Aliso Niguel

