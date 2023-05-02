Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys tennis: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

DIVISION 3

Wild-card match, Tuesday

Ventura 10, Saugus 8

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Ventura at #1 Cypress

Rancho Mirage at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Crescenta Valley at Nordhoff

Long Beach Poly at St. Margaret’s

Crossroads at Cate

Etiwanda at Riverside Poly

Maranatha at Le Lycee

Millikan at #4 Whitney

Citrus Valley at #3 Corona Santiago

South Pasadena at Arlington

Upland at Trabuco Hills

La Quinta at Cerritos

Foothill Tech at Geffen

Heritage at Murrieta Valley

Rowland at Westminster La Quinta

Burbank Burroughs at #2 Tesoro

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Anaheim Fairmont 13, Downey 5

Thacher 13, Santa Barbara 5

Western 12, Sultana 6

Lancaster 9, Granite Hills 9 (Lancaster wins on games, 79-77)

Oakwood 15, Summit 3

Village Christian 10, Mayfair 8

Fullerton 16, Coachella Valley 2

Carpinteria 10, Westminster 8

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Anaheim Fairmont at #1 Long Beach Wilson

Redlands East Valley at Yucca Valley

Thacher at Bishop Montgomery

Western at West Covina

Lancaster at El Segundo

Serrano at Jurupa Valley

Oakwood at Riverside Notre Dame

Village Christian at #4 Keppel

Fullerton at #3 Webb

Patriot at La Salle

San Dimas at Arrowhead Christian

Brea Olinda at La Mirada

San Gabriel at Edgewood

Rancho Alamitos at Magnolia

Montclair at Warren

Carpinteria at #2 La Serna

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Indian Springs 14, Cathedral City 4

Schurr 14, Duarte 4

Northview 15, Colton 3

Vista del Lago 18, Ganesha 0

Garden Grove Santiago 13, Santa Ana Valley 5

California 13, Bellflower 5

Barstow 14, Knight 4

Villanova Prep 17, Paramount 1

El Monte 12, Highland 6

Hillcrest 11, Canyon Springs 7

Liberty 13, Chaffey 5

St. Monica 11, Orange 7

Workman 12, Elsinore 3

Rosemead 17, Artesia 1

Indio 13, West Valley 5

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Indian Springs at #1 Arroyo

Paloma Valley at Citrus Hill

Schurr at Chino

Northview at Malibu

Vista del Lago at Costa Mesa

Garden Grove Santiago at Sierra Vista

California at Arroyo Valley

Barstow at #4 Segerstrom

#3 Villanova Prep at Garey

El Monte at Jurupa Hills

Hillcrest at Orange Vista

Liberty at Silverado

St. Monica at Quartz Hill

Workman at Whittier

Rosemead at Hemet

Indio at #2 Garden Grove

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

