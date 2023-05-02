High school boys tennis: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
DIVISION 3
Wild-card match, Tuesday
Ventura 10, Saugus 8
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Ventura at #1 Cypress
Rancho Mirage at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Crescenta Valley at Nordhoff
Long Beach Poly at St. Margaret’s
Crossroads at Cate
Etiwanda at Riverside Poly
Maranatha at Le Lycee
Millikan at #4 Whitney
Citrus Valley at #3 Corona Santiago
South Pasadena at Arlington
Upland at Trabuco Hills
La Quinta at Cerritos
Foothill Tech at Geffen
Heritage at Murrieta Valley
Rowland at Westminster La Quinta
Burbank Burroughs at #2 Tesoro
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Anaheim Fairmont 13, Downey 5
Thacher 13, Santa Barbara 5
Western 12, Sultana 6
Lancaster 9, Granite Hills 9 (Lancaster wins on games, 79-77)
Oakwood 15, Summit 3
Village Christian 10, Mayfair 8
Fullerton 16, Coachella Valley 2
Carpinteria 10, Westminster 8
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Anaheim Fairmont at #1 Long Beach Wilson
Redlands East Valley at Yucca Valley
Thacher at Bishop Montgomery
Western at West Covina
Lancaster at El Segundo
Serrano at Jurupa Valley
Oakwood at Riverside Notre Dame
Village Christian at #4 Keppel
Fullerton at #3 Webb
Patriot at La Salle
San Dimas at Arrowhead Christian
Brea Olinda at La Mirada
San Gabriel at Edgewood
Rancho Alamitos at Magnolia
Montclair at Warren
Carpinteria at #2 La Serna
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Indian Springs 14, Cathedral City 4
Schurr 14, Duarte 4
Northview 15, Colton 3
Vista del Lago 18, Ganesha 0
Garden Grove Santiago 13, Santa Ana Valley 5
California 13, Bellflower 5
Barstow 14, Knight 4
Villanova Prep 17, Paramount 1
El Monte 12, Highland 6
Hillcrest 11, Canyon Springs 7
Liberty 13, Chaffey 5
St. Monica 11, Orange 7
Workman 12, Elsinore 3
Rosemead 17, Artesia 1
Indio 13, West Valley 5
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Indian Springs at #1 Arroyo
Paloma Valley at Citrus Hill
Schurr at Chino
Northview at Malibu
Vista del Lago at Costa Mesa
Garden Grove Santiago at Sierra Vista
California at Arroyo Valley
Barstow at #4 Segerstrom
#3 Villanova Prep at Garey
El Monte at Jurupa Hills
Hillcrest at Orange Vista
Liberty at Silverado
St. Monica at Quartz Hill
Workman at Whittier
Rosemead at Hemet
Indio at #2 Garden Grove
NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.
