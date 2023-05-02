High school boys tennis: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.