High School Sports

High school girls beach volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Two beach volleyball players reach over the net for the ball
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Mira Costa 5, Newport Harbor 0

Mater Dei 4, San Marcos 1

JSerra 3, Palos Verdes 2

Redondo 3, Dos Pueblos 2

Semifinals, Saturday at Long Beach CC, 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

#1 Mira Costa vs. #4 Mater Dei

#2 Redondo vs. #3 JSerra

Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Long Beach CC.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Tuesday unless noted

Oaks Christian 3, Long Beach Poly 2

#4 Crean Lutheran vs. Windward at Ocean Park Courts (Santa Monica, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#3 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Long Beach Wilson at Long Beach CC, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

South Torrance 3, St. Margaret’s 2

Semifinals, Saturday at Long Beach CC, 9 and 10:15 a.m.

#1 Oaks Christian at Long Beach Poly

#4 Crean Lutheran at Windward

#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Long Beach Wilson

South Torrance at #2 St. Margaret’s

Championship, Saturday, 2 p.m. at Long Beach CC.

