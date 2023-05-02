High school girls beach volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Mira Costa 5, Newport Harbor 0
Mater Dei 4, San Marcos 1
JSerra 3, Palos Verdes 2
Redondo 3, Dos Pueblos 2
Semifinals, Saturday at Long Beach CC, 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
#1 Mira Costa vs. #4 Mater Dei
#2 Redondo vs. #3 JSerra
Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Long Beach CC.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Tuesday unless noted
Oaks Christian 3, Long Beach Poly 2
#4 Crean Lutheran vs. Windward at Ocean Park Courts (Santa Monica, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#3 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Long Beach Wilson at Long Beach CC, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
South Torrance 3, St. Margaret’s 2
Semifinals, Saturday at Long Beach CC, 9 and 10:15 a.m.
#1 Oaks Christian at Long Beach Poly
#4 Crean Lutheran at Windward
#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Long Beach Wilson
South Torrance at #2 St. Margaret’s
Championship, Saturday, 2 p.m. at Long Beach CC.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.