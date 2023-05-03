High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s City scores
BASEBALL
Bravo 14, Maywood CES 10
Carson 7, Wilmington Banning 4
Franklin 4, Lincoln 2
Fremont 7, Port of Los Angeles 0
Harbor Teacher 14, Locke 3
King/Drew 11, Dorsey 0
Legacy 2, South Gate 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 5, Los Angeles CES 1
Los Angeles Marshall 12, Sotomayor 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 11, Bell 1
Los Angeles University 12, Westchester 5
Los Angeles Wilson 12, Eagle Rock 3
Monroe 9, Torres 4
Narbonne 13, Gardena 0
San Pedro 11, Rancho Dominguez 0
Sherman Oaks CES 25, Northridge 8
SOFTBALL
Alliance Bloomfield 14, University Prep Value 4
Alliance Smidt Tech 8, Animo De La Hoya 1
Animo Venice 18, Stella 17
Bernstein 29, Contreras 13
Bravo 11, Marquez 1
Carson 13, Gardena 0
Garfield 14, Mendez 1
Harbor Teacher 19, Locke 2
Jefferson 14, Manual Arts 3
Los Angeles Roosevelt 9, Bell 0
Northridge 22, Vaughn 0
Orthopaedic 19, Central City Value 8
Palisades 17, Fairfax 7
Panorama 16, Van Nuys 6
Port of Los Angeles 17, King/Drew 3
Roybal 13, Los Angeles Kennedy 1
San Pedro 11, Wilmington Banning 3
South Gate 1, Legacy 0
Sylmar 16-17, Reseda 6-7
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 24, Animo Bunche 3
Venice 10, Los Angeles Hamilton 1
