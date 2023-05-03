Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s City scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Bravo 14, Maywood CES 10

Carson 7, Wilmington Banning 4

Franklin 4, Lincoln 2

Fremont 7, Port of Los Angeles 0

Harbor Teacher 14, Locke 3

King/Drew 11, Dorsey 0

Legacy 2, South Gate 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 5, Los Angeles CES 1

Los Angeles Marshall 12, Sotomayor 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 11, Bell 1

Los Angeles University 12, Westchester 5

Los Angeles Wilson 12, Eagle Rock 3

Monroe 9, Torres 4

Narbonne 13, Gardena 0

San Pedro 11, Rancho Dominguez 0

Sherman Oaks CES 25, Northridge 8

SOFTBALL

Alliance Bloomfield 14, University Prep Value 4

Alliance Smidt Tech 8, Animo De La Hoya 1

Animo Venice 18, Stella 17

Bernstein 29, Contreras 13

Bravo 11, Marquez 1

Carson 13, Gardena 0

Garfield 14, Mendez 1

Harbor Teacher 19, Locke 2

Jefferson 14, Manual Arts 3

Los Angeles Roosevelt 9, Bell 0

Northridge 22, Vaughn 0

Orthopaedic 19, Central City Value 8

Palisades 17, Fairfax 7

Panorama 16, Van Nuys 6

Port of Los Angeles 17, King/Drew 3

Roybal 13, Los Angeles Kennedy 1

San Pedro 11, Wilmington Banning 3

South Gate 1, Legacy 0

Sylmar 16-17, Reseda 6-7

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 24, Animo Bunche 3

Venice 10, Los Angeles Hamilton 1

