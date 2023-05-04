High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s City scores
BASEBALL
Alliance Smidt Tech 10, CALS Early College 1
Animo De La Hoya 9, Central City Value 2
Animo Robinson 16, Los Angeles Jordan 4
Arleta 11, Monroe 5
Canoga Park 15, Panorama 2
Chavez 12, Grant 6
Crenshaw 8, Hawkins 3
El Camino Real 1, Taft 0
Garfield 3, Sun Valley Poly 0
Granada Hills 4, Cleveland 1
Legacy 4, South Gate 1
Los Angeles Leadership 23, Alliance Environmental Science 2
North Hollywood 5, Verdugo Hills 4
North Valley Military 5, Triumph 0
Sun Valley Magnet 11, Discovery 3
Sylmar 5, San Fernando 3
Vaughn 10, Fulton 0
WISH 19, Washington 1
SOFTBALL
Animo Venice 18, Animo Robinson 3
Arleta 13, North Hollywood 2
Birmingham 10, Cleveland 2
Chatsworth 5, Taft 1
Dorsey 16, Dymally 2
Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 0
Granada Hills 14, El Camino Real 2
Hawkins 16, Crenshaw 15
Los Angeles Jordan 9, Washington 8
Los Angeles Marshall 15, Lincoln 0
Marquez 13, Torres 2
Narbonne 6, Rancho Dominguez 5
Palisades 16, Westchester 3
Sun Valley Magnet 14, Discovery 13
Verdugo Hills 14, Sun Valley Poly 13
Wilmington Banning 10, Gardena 3
