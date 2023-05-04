Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s City scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Alliance Smidt Tech 10, CALS Early College 1

Animo De La Hoya 9, Central City Value 2

Animo Robinson 16, Los Angeles Jordan 4

Arleta 11, Monroe 5

Canoga Park 15, Panorama 2

Chavez 12, Grant 6

Crenshaw 8, Hawkins 3

El Camino Real 1, Taft 0

Garfield 3, Sun Valley Poly 0

Granada Hills 4, Cleveland 1

Legacy 4, South Gate 1

Los Angeles Leadership 23, Alliance Environmental Science 2

North Hollywood 5, Verdugo Hills 4

North Valley Military 5, Triumph 0

Sun Valley Magnet 11, Discovery 3

Sylmar 5, San Fernando 3

Vaughn 10, Fulton 0

WISH 19, Washington 1

SOFTBALL

Animo Venice 18, Animo Robinson 3

Arleta 13, North Hollywood 2

Birmingham 10, Cleveland 2

Chatsworth 5, Taft 1

Dorsey 16, Dymally 2

Eagle Rock 4, Franklin 0

Granada Hills 14, El Camino Real 2

Hawkins 16, Crenshaw 15

Los Angeles Jordan 9, Washington 8

Los Angeles Marshall 15, Lincoln 0

Marquez 13, Torres 2

Narbonne 6, Rancho Dominguez 5

Palisades 16, Westchester 3

Sun Valley Magnet 14, Discovery 13

Verdugo Hills 14, Sun Valley Poly 13

Wilmington Banning 10, Gardena 3

