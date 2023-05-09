High school boys’ lacrosse: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTE: Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba).

Semifinals, Thursday King at #1 Santa Monica #3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Crean Lutheran

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba) #1 Corona Santiago vs. #2 Aliso Niguel

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba) #1 Loyola vs. #3 Foothill

