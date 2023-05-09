Advertisement
High school boys’ lacrosse: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
Loyola 12, Santa Margarita 2
Foothill 10, Corona del Mar 5

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)
#1 Loyola vs. #3 Foothill

DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
Corona Santiago 11, Temecula Valley 7
Aliso Niguel 13, St. John Bosco 4

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)
#1 Corona Santiago vs. #2 Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Santa Monica 17, Dos Pueblos 8
King 11, Chaminade 9
Anaheim Canyon 16, Cate 14
Crean Lutheran 14, Irvine University 6

Semifinals, Thursday
King at #1 Santa Monica
#3 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Crean Lutheran

NOTE: Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba).

