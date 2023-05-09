Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s City playoff results and updated pairings

(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Semifinals, Tuesday
Chatsworth d. El Camino Real, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16
Palisades d. Los Angeles University, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
#2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth

DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Carson d, Granada Hills Kennedy, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12
Los Angeles Marshall d. Venice, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
#3 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Carson

DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday
Verdugo Hills d. Bravo, 29-31, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-7
South Gate d. Marquez, scores not reported

Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
#2 South Gate vs, #1 Verdugo Hills

