High school softball: Tuesday’s City playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Santee 11, Orthopaedic 1
Mendez 24, Triumph 4
Canoga Park 21, Valley Arts/Sciences 4
Sherman Oaks CES 14, West Adams 4
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Santee at #1 Taft
#9 Sylmar at #8 Lincoln
#12 Los Angeles Hamilton at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Mendez at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
#14 Canoga Park at #3 Arleta
#11 Marquez at #6 Harbor Teacher
#10 Northridge at #7 King/Drew
#15 Sherman Oaks CES at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Sotomayor 14, Middle College 8
South East 21, Hawkins 0
Rancho Dominguez 15, Angelou 3
Panorama 17, Jefferson 15
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Sotomayor at #1 Torres
#9 Camino Nuevo at #8 Contreras
#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Hollywood
#13 South East at #4 East Valley
#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Roybal
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Bernstein
#10 Animo South Los Angeles at #7 Vaughn
#15 Panorama at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Community Charter 25, Fulton 5
Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 35, Manual Arts 18
Los Angeles Kennedy 11, Alliance Environmental Science 1
Monroe 16, Los Angeles Leadership 15
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Community Charter at #1 Huntington Park
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Alliance Bloomfield
#12 Annenberg at #5 Rivera
#20 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #4 Reseda
#14 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Grant
#11 Westchester at #6 Sun Valley Magnet
#10 Dymally at #7 Animo Venice
#15 Monroe at #2 Maywood
