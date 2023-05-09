High school softball: Tuesday’s City playoff results and updated pairings

SOFTBALL

CITY

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Santee 11, Orthopaedic 1

Mendez 24, Triumph 4

Canoga Park 21, Valley Arts/Sciences 4

Sherman Oaks CES 14, West Adams 4

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Santee at #1 Taft

#9 Sylmar at #8 Lincoln

#12 Los Angeles Hamilton at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Mendez at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

#14 Canoga Park at #3 Arleta

#11 Marquez at #6 Harbor Teacher

#10 Northridge at #7 King/Drew

#15 Sherman Oaks CES at #2 Cleveland

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Sotomayor 14, Middle College 8

South East 21, Hawkins 0

Rancho Dominguez 15, Angelou 3

Panorama 17, Jefferson 15

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Sotomayor at #1 Torres

#9 Camino Nuevo at #8 Contreras

#12 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Hollywood

#13 South East at #4 East Valley

#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Roybal

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Bernstein

#10 Animo South Los Angeles at #7 Vaughn

#15 Panorama at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Community Charter 25, Fulton 5

Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 35, Manual Arts 18

Los Angeles Kennedy 11, Alliance Environmental Science 1

Monroe 16, Los Angeles Leadership 15

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Community Charter at #1 Huntington Park

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Alliance Bloomfield

#12 Annenberg at #5 Rivera

#20 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise at #4 Reseda

#14 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Grant

#11 Westchester at #6 Sun Valley Magnet

#10 Dymally at #7 Animo Venice

#15 Monroe at #2 Maywood

