High school boys’ volleyball: Wednesday’s City playoff results and championship pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
Rancho Dominguez d. Hollywood, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Orthopaedic, 25-22, 25-27, 25-23, 21-25, 15-7
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday
Elizabeth d. Canoga Park, 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Maywood CES d. Los Angeles Jordan, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 15-13
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Westchester d. Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise, 24-26, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11
East Valley d. Sun Valley Magnet, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Sotomayor
Division V: #8 Westchester vs. #3 East Valley, 5 p.m.
Division IV: #2 Maywood CES vs. #1 Elizabeth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division III: #6 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #1 Rancho Dominguez, 10 a.m.
Division II: #2 South Gate vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Division I: #3 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Carson, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.