Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Tuesday’s City Section scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Birmingham 5, Granada Hills 1

CALS Early College 7, University Prep Value 6

Cleveland 8, Taft 2

El Camino Real 8, Chatsworth 0

Garfield 5, Bell 4

Los Angeles CES 15, Westchester 5

Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Legacy 3

Marquez 10, Maywood Academy 0

Mendez 4 Roybal 2

Monroe 13, Chavez 10

North Valley Military 7, Discovery 4

San Pedro 9, Carson 3

South Gate 11, Huntington Park 1

Valley Arts/Sciences 10, Vaughn 6

Venice 10, Los Angeles Hamilton 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement