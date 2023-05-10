High school baseball: Tuesday’s City Section scores
Share
BASEBALL
Birmingham 5, Granada Hills 1
CALS Early College 7, University Prep Value 6
Cleveland 8, Taft 2
El Camino Real 8, Chatsworth 0
Garfield 5, Bell 4
Los Angeles CES 15, Westchester 5
Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Legacy 3
Marquez 10, Maywood Academy 0
Mendez 4 Roybal 2
Monroe 13, Chavez 10
North Valley Military 7, Discovery 4
San Pedro 9, Carson 3
South Gate 11, Huntington Park 1
Valley Arts/Sciences 10, Vaughn 6
Venice 10, Los Angeles Hamilton 0
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.