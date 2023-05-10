Advertisement
Pitchers come through in opening round of City Section Open Division softball playoffs

Granada Hills sophomore pitcher Addison Moorman threw a one-hitter in the opening round of the playoffs.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The City Section Open Division softball playoffs began Wednesday with pitchers taking charge.

There was top-seeded Granada Hills receiving a one-hitter from Addison Moorman in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Banning.

There was Birmingham getting a no-hitter and 13 strikeouts from Ella Ludden in a 2-0 win over Eagle Rock.

There was Carson getting a shutout from Giselle Pantoja in a 10-0, five-inning win over Venice.

The most competitive opener was No. 4 El Camino Real taking on No. 5 Kennedy. El Camino Real won it 2-1 on a walk-off hit by Amber Rivas in the seventh, and Tarryn Macias homered for the Royals.

The semifinals will be played Tuesday with El Camino Real at Granada Hills and Birmingham at Carson.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

