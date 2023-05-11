Advertisement
High school boys’ lacrosse: Thursday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Thursday
Santa Monica 6, King 5
Crean Lutheran 18, Anaheim Canyon 7

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Downey
Friday
Boys’ Division 1: #1 Loyola vs. #3 Foothill, 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s Division 1: #2 Marlborough vs. #1 Foothill, 7 p.m.

Saturday
Girl’s Division 3: #1 Portola vs. #3 Huntington Beach, 10 a.m.
Boys’ Division 3: #1 Santa Monica vs. #2 Crean Lutheran, 12:30 p.m.
Girl’s Division 2: #4 Crescenta Valley vs. #2 Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.
Boys’ Division 2: #1 Corona Santiago vs. #2 Aliso Niguel, 6 p.m.

