High school softball: Thursday’s City Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. I-IV), Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 19 at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:15 p.m.) and May 20 at Cal State Dominguez Hills or Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m. #8 Alliance Bloomfield at #1 Huntington Park #5 Rivera/#12 Annenberg winner at #4 Reseda #6 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Grant #7 Animo Venice at #2 Maywood

DIVISION IV Second round, Thursday Huntington Park 20, Community Charter 1 Alliance Bloomfield 15, Los Angeles Jordan 13 #12 Annenberg at #5 Rivera, score not reported Reseda 25, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 6 Grant 18, Los Angeles Kennedy 8 Sun Valley Magnet 22, Westchester 11 Animo Venice 18, Dymally 3 Maywood 15, Monroe 1

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m. #16 Sotomayor at #9 Camino Nuevo #13 South East at #12 Alliance Smidt Tech #14 Rancho Dominguez at #6 Bernstein #15 Panorama at #10 Animo South Los Angeles

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m. #8 Lincoln at #1 Taft #5 Verdugo Hills at #4 Los Angeles Wilson #6 Harbor Teacher at #3 Arleta #7 King/Drew at #2 Cleveland

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m. #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #1 Chavez #5 Garfield at #4 Port of Los Angeles #6 South Gate at #3 Los Angeles Marshall #7 Legacy at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION I First round, Thursday Los Angeles Roosevelt 9, Bravo 6 Garfield 8, Gardena 1 Port of Los Angeles 10, Franklin 0 Los Angeles Marshall 11, Chatsworth 0 South Gate 7, Palisades 6 Legacy 4, Sun Valley Poly 0 San Fernando 10, Fairfax 0

SOFTBALL CITY OPEN DIVISION Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. #4 El Camino Real at #1 Granada Hills #3 Birmingham at #2 Carson

A softball catcher’s helmet and glove on the field.

