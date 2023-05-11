High school softball: Thursday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Thursday
Norco 8, Murrieta Mesa 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Oaks Christian 3
Championships, May 19 or 20 at Barber Park (Irvine)
#1 Norco vs. Garden Grove Pacifica
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Moorpark 6, JSerra 3
Great Oak 3, California 0
Tesoro 2, Vista Murrieta 1
Grand Terrace 7, Whittier Christian 6
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Moorpark at Great Oak
Grand Terrace at Tesoro
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Capistrano Valley 4, Cypress 2
La Palma Kennedy 13, Los Altos 4
Corona Santiago 8, Sierra Canyon 0
El Toro 2, Aliso Niguel 1
Semifinals, Saturday
La Palma Kennedy at Capistrano Valley
Corona Santiago at El Toro
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Burbank Burroughs 6, El Dorado 5 (9)
Fullerton 3, Long Beach Poly 0
Santa Fe 10, Hillcrest 2
Foothill 4, Schurr 0
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Burbank Burroughs at #4 Fullerton
Foothill at Santa Fe
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Irvine 8, Ocean View 5
Santa Paula 5, Silverado 0
Liberty 12, Paraclete 6
Northwood 6, Covina 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Santa Paula at #1 Irvine
#3 Liberty at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Riverside North 8, Granite Hills 1
Artesia 7, Mayfield 3
St. Joseph 2, Monrovia 0
Village Christian 18, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Riverside North at Artesia
#2 Village Christian at St. Joseph
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Ontario 16, Rubidoux 0
Baldwin Park 12, Los Amigos 0
Crean Lutheran 8, Tahquitz 3
Ganesha 13, Maranatha 0
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Ontario at #4 Baldwin Park
#3 Crean Lutheran at #2 Ganesha
NOTES: Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.