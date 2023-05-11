High school softball: Thursday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine).

Semifinals, Saturday #1 Ontario at #4 Baldwin Park #3 Crean Lutheran at #2 Ganesha

Semifinals, Saturday #1 Riverside North at Artesia #2 Village Christian at St. Joseph

Semifinals, Saturday Santa Paula at #1 Irvine #3 Liberty at #2 Northwood

Semifinals, Saturday #1 Burbank Burroughs at #4 Fullerton Foothill at Santa Fe

Semifinals, Saturday La Palma Kennedy at Capistrano Valley Corona Santiago at El Toro

Semifinals, Saturday #1 Moorpark at Great Oak Grand Terrace at Tesoro

Championships, May 19 or 20 at Barber Park (Irvine) #1 Norco vs. Garden Grove Pacifica

Softball in glove on dirt near a base.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.