High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section championship results

Saturday at Cal State Northridge Division III: #6 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #1 Rancho Dominguez, 10 a.m. Division II: #2 South Gate vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 12:30 p.m. Division I: #3 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Carson, 3:15 p.m. Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.