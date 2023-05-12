High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section championship results
Share
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Sotomayor
Division V: Westchester d. East Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Division IV: Elizabethd. Maywood CES, 9-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7
Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division III: #6 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #1 Rancho Dominguez, 10 a.m.
Division II: #2 South Gate vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Division I: #3 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Carson, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.