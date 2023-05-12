Advertisement
High school boys’ volleyball: City and Southern Section championship results

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Sotomayor
Division V: Westchester d. East Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Division IV: Elizabethd. Maywood CES, 9-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division III: #6 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #1 Rancho Dominguez, 10 a.m.
Division II: #2 South Gate vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Division I: #3 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #1 Carson, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.

