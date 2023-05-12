Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: Friday’s Southern Section championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Open Division: Irvine University 12, Corona del Mar 6
Division 1: Portola 10, Beckman 8
Division 2: Sage Hill 10, JSerra 8
Division 3: Cate 9, Tesoro 9 (Cate wins on games, 79-78)
Division 4: Long Beach Wilson 12, Brea Olinda 6
Division 5: Whittier 9, Segerstrom 9 (Whittier wins on games, 83-69)

