High school boys’ tennis: Friday’s Southern Section championship results

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS Friday Open Division: Irvine University 12, Corona del Mar 6 Division 1: Portola 10, Beckman 8 Division 2: Sage Hill 10, JSerra 8 Division 3: Cate 9, Tesoro 9 (Cate wins on games, 79-78) Division 4: Long Beach Wilson 12, Brea Olinda 6 Division 5: Whittier 9, Segerstrom 9 (Whittier wins on games, 83-69)

