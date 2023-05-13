High school baseball: City Section playoff pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Granada Hills, bye
#9 South East at #8 Cleveland
#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 El Camino Real
#4 Carson, bye
#3 Birmingham, bye
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Narbonne
#10 Venice at #7 Garfield
#2 Palisades, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Valley Arts/Sciences at #16 Maywood CES
#18 Torres at #15 Westchester
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Maywood CES/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #1 San Pedro
#9 Chatsworth at #8 Bell
#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Sylmar
#14 San Fernando at #3 Wilmington Banning
#11 North Hollywood at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Taft at #7 Legacy
Westchester/Torres winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Eagle Rock at #16 West Adams
#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Harbor Teacher
#19 Triumph at #14 Port of Los Angeles
#18 Canoga Park at #15 Sotomayor
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
West Adams/Eagle Rock winner at #1 South Gate
#9 Fairfax at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Vaughn at #5 Marquez
Harbor Teacher/Animo De La Hoya winner at #4 Roybal
Port of Los Angeles/Triumph winner at #3 Los Angeles CES
#11 North Valley Military at #6 King/Drew
#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo
Sotomayor/Canoga Park winner at #2 Fremont
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 University Prep Value at #16 Maywood
#20 CALS Early College at #13 Jefferson
#19 Washington at #14 East Valley
#18 Animo Robinson at #15 WISH
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Maywood/University Prep Value winner at #1 Chavez
#9 Crenshaw at #8 Contreras
#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Middle College
Jefferson/CALS Early College winner at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech
East Valley/Washington winner at #3 Sun Valley Magnet
#11 Central City Value at #6 Hollywood
#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Stella
WISH/Animo Robinson winner at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
