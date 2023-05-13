High school baseball: City Section playoff pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.

CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Granada Hills, bye

#9 South East at #8 Cleveland

#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 El Camino Real

#4 Carson, bye

#3 Birmingham, bye

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Narbonne

#10 Venice at #7 Garfield

#2 Palisades, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; semifinals May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Valley Arts/Sciences at #16 Maywood CES

#18 Torres at #15 Westchester

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Maywood CES/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #1 San Pedro

#9 Chatsworth at #8 Bell

#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Sylmar

#14 San Fernando at #3 Wilmington Banning

#11 North Hollywood at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy

#10 Taft at #7 Legacy

Westchester/Torres winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Eagle Rock at #16 West Adams

#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Harbor Teacher

#19 Triumph at #14 Port of Los Angeles

#18 Canoga Park at #15 Sotomayor

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

West Adams/Eagle Rock winner at #1 South Gate

#9 Fairfax at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Vaughn at #5 Marquez

Harbor Teacher/Animo De La Hoya winner at #4 Roybal

Port of Los Angeles/Triumph winner at #3 Los Angeles CES

#11 North Valley Military at #6 King/Drew

#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo

Sotomayor/Canoga Park winner at #2 Fremont

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 University Prep Value at #16 Maywood

#20 CALS Early College at #13 Jefferson

#19 Washington at #14 East Valley

#18 Animo Robinson at #15 WISH

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Maywood/University Prep Value winner at #1 Chavez

#9 Crenshaw at #8 Contreras

#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Middle College

Jefferson/CALS Early College winner at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech

East Valley/Washington winner at #3 Sun Valley Magnet

#11 Central City Value at #6 Hollywood

#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Stella

WISH/Animo Robinson winner at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 20, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

