High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine), schedule tba Division 1: #1 Norco vs. Garden Grove Pacifica Division 2: Great Oak vs. Grand Terrace Division 3: Capistrano Valley vs. Corona Santiago Division 4: #4 Fullerton vs. Foothill Division 5: #1 Irvine vs. #3 Liberty Division 6: #1 Riverside North vs. #2 Village Christian Division 7: #1 Ontario vs. #2 Ganesha

Softball in glove on dirt near a base.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.