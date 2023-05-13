High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Great Oak 7, Moorpark 0
Grand Terrace 10, Tesoro 3
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
Capistrano Valley 14, La Palma Kennedy 4
Corona Santiago 5, El Toro 4
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Fullerton 8, Burbank Burroughs 1
Foothill 4, Santa Fe 0
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Irvine 5, Santa Paula 4
Liberty 6, Northwood 3
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Riverside North 4, Artesia 0
Village Christian 7, St. Joseph 4
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
Ontario 10, Baldwin Park 3
Ganesha 15, Tahquitz 3
Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine), schedule tba
Division 1: #1 Norco vs. Garden Grove Pacifica
Division 2: Great Oak vs. Grand Terrace
Division 3: Capistrano Valley vs. Corona Santiago
Division 4: #4 Fullerton vs. Foothill
Division 5: #1 Irvine vs. #3 Liberty
Division 6: #1 Riverside North vs. #2 Village Christian
Division 7: #1 Ontario vs. #2 Ganesha
