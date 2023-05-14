High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 6 p.m. at higher seeds.

DIVISION IV Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m. #8 Westchester at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills #5 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #4 Rancho Dominguez #6 Glendale Adventist at #3 South Gate #7 Elizabeth at #2 Santee West Hills

DIVISION III Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m. #8 Carson at #1 Poway #5 El Dorado at #4 Fresno Christian #6 Da Vinci at #3 San Luis Obispo #7 Paraclete at #2 Chula Vista Eastlake

DIVISION II Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m. #8 Palisades at #1 El Segundo #5 San Diego Del Norte at #4 Chatsworth #6 Carlsbad at #3 St. Margaret’s #7 Hart at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL DIVISION I Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m. #8 Tesoro at #1 Newport Harbor #5 Mira Costa at #4 San Diego Cathedral #6 San Diego Scripps Ranch at #3 Loyola #7 Upland at #2 Corona del Mar

