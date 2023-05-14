High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Tesoro at #1 Newport Harbor
#5 Mira Costa at #4 San Diego Cathedral
#6 San Diego Scripps Ranch at #3 Loyola
#7 Upland at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Palisades at #1 El Segundo
#5 San Diego Del Norte at #4 Chatsworth
#6 Carlsbad at #3 St. Margaret’s
#7 Hart at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Carson at #1 Poway
#5 El Dorado at #4 Fresno Christian
#6 Da Vinci at #3 San Luis Obispo
#7 Paraclete at #2 Chula Vista Eastlake
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Westchester at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills
#5 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#6 Glendale Adventist at #3 South Gate
#7 Elizabeth at #2 Santee West Hills
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 6 p.m. at higher seeds.
