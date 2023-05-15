High school boys’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
All matches at Claremont Club.
Quarterfinals, Friday
Irvine University vs. San Luis Obispo, 11:15 a.m.
La Jolla Bishop’s vs. Peninsula, 11:15 a.m.
Corona del Mar vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m.
San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Woodbridge, 12:45 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
