High school boys’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL All matches at Claremont Club. Quarterfinals, Friday Irvine University vs. San Luis Obispo, 11:15 a.m. La Jolla Bishop’s vs. Peninsula, 11:15 a.m. Corona del Mar vs. Palisades, 12:45 p.m. San Diego Canyon Crest vs. Woodbridge, 12:45 p.m.

