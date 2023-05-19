Matthew Robles of Warren shoots course-record 62 to win Southern Section golf title

Matthew Robles of Warren won the Southern Section individual golf championship by shooting a course-record 10-under-par 62 at Riva Ridge Golf Course.

The Southern Section has produced some pretty good professional golfers, such as Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, but even they would be impressed with what junior Matthew Robles of Warren accomplished Thursday at the Southern Section individual final.

Robles shot a 10-under 62, setting a course record at Riva Ridge Golf Course, to win the championship.

“He was amazing,” coach Josh Buell said.

Robles twice made chip-ins, one for an eagle and another for a birdie on the 18th hole.

That's freshman Teddy Turo '26 leading a young Loyola Golf squad at the CIF-SS Team Qualifier at River Ridge in Oxnard!



Soph Tucker Sweeney '25 went 3-under (69) and frosh Carter Gaede '26, soph Jay Jay Turo '25, and junior Will Redmon '24 all w 2-over 74s.

Oaks Christian, Loyola, Tesoro and Santa Margarita were the team qualifiers to move on for team competition.

Loyola freshman Teddy Turo shot 65.

Robles is committed to Santa Clara. His 62 was no fluke. He shot 63 at his league finals.