Kennedy earns trip to Dodger Stadium to play for City Section Division I championship

Kennedy’s Abel Castillo is all smiles after an RBI double in the seventh while greeting coach Andy Rodriguez in City Section Division I semifinal game against Poly.

There’s no hiding the joy and elation when a high school baseball player realizes he’s going to get to play at Dodger Stadium. It happened Tuesday at USC, where Granada Hills Kennedy earned a spot in Saturday’s 10 a.m. City Section Division I championship with a 2-0 semifinal win over Sun Valley Poly.

“It’s amazing,” said Kennedy third baseman Abel Castillo, who had an RBI double in the seventh to provide an insurance run. “This team, we’ve worked so hard all season. We have all these past teams in City. It feels like a video game. We’re so happy. We’re really going to be there.”

Kennedy is a seven-time City champion in the highest division. Kennedy coach Andy Rodriguez is on his third stint with the Golden Cougars. He was an assistant to Manny Alvarado, then head coach for three years, left and returned again. He placed his trust in No. 2 pitcher Alonzo Muñoz, who delivered a five-hit shutout.

Kennedy is going to Dodger Stadium to play for DI City title after 2-0 win over Poly. Five-hit shutout for Alonzo Munoz. pic.twitter.com/WCn2TneMDR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2023

“It was him or else,” Rodriguez said.

Now he’ll have his ace, Oscar Patron, ready to go Saturday.

Jared Aguilar gave Kennedy a 1-0 lead in the second with an RBI double.

Advertisement

“We’re going to make some memories,” Castillo said.

And what about coming up with some Dodger Stadium dirt?

“I’d love to take home some dirt,” he said. “I’d love to take home third base, too.”

And maybe a championship trophy.

About the only people happier than the Cougars were the kids who got lollipops for returning foul balls into the stands at USC.

Santiago Torres scores on double from Jared Aguilar. Kennedy takes 1-0 lead over Poly T2. pic.twitter.com/uklWBp0z2r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2023

Sylmar was playing San Pedro later Tuesday to determine the other Division I finalist.

The Open Division semifinals will take place Wednesday at USC. Birmingham will play Palisades at 3 p.m., followed by Carson and Granada Hills. Birmingham will be without standout catcher Gavin Taylor for the rest of the playoffs. Coach Matt Mowry declined to provide specifics other than to say his absence did not involve a disciplinary matter. A City Section official said it was a Birmingham school decision.