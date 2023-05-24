High school baseball: City playoff results and championship schedule
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Carson 3, Granada Hills 2
Birmingham 5, Palisades 1
Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium
#4 Carson vs. #3 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Sylmar 3, San Pedro 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Sun Valley Poly 0
Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #4 Sylmar
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday
South Gate 7, Roybal 0
Franklin 7, Los Angeles CES 2
Championship, Friday, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
#10 Franklin vs. #1 South Gate
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Tuesday
Chavez 11, Alliance Smidt Tech 1
Sun Valley Magnet 7, Sherman Oaks CES 6
Championship, Friday, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
#3 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #1 Chavez
