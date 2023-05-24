Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and championship schedule

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Carson 3, Granada Hills 2

Birmingham 5, Palisades 1

Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium

#4 Carson vs. #3 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

Sylmar 3, San Pedro 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Sun Valley Poly 0

Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #4 Sylmar

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Tuesday

South Gate 7, Roybal 0

Franklin 7, Los Angeles CES 2

Championship, Friday, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

#10 Franklin vs. #1 South Gate

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Tuesday

Chavez 11, Alliance Smidt Tech 1

Sun Valley Magnet 7, Sherman Oaks CES 6

Championship, Friday, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

#3 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #1 Chavez

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement